Taiwan adds 16,514 local COVID cases, 59 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 16,514 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Nov. 19), a drop of 13.86% from the previous Saturday, as well as 59 deaths and 57 imported cases, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The number of local cases has been falling steadily week after week, with the daily total dropping below 20,000 on Nov. 12 before rising above that level again for just two days Wednesday (Nov. 16) and Thursday (Nov. 17). The CECC has said it will consider the evolution week by week before deciding whether to end the mask mandate.

Saturday's new local cases included 7,501 males and 8,997 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 2,679, followed by Taichung City with 2,219 cases, and Kaohsiung City with 2,184. Taoyuan, Tainan, and Taipei each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 59 newly reported deaths were 37 male and 22 female local cases aged between 50 and 99, with all suffering from chronic diseases and 36 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between Sept. 30 and Nov. 15, and passed away between Oct. 17 and Nov. 16.

The 57 new imported cases included 23 males and 34 females, aged between 10 and 79. They arrived in Taiwan between Oct. 19 and Nov. 18.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan registered 8,146,790 COVID cases, including 8,109,518 domestic cases and 37,218 imported ones. The 13,907 fatalities include 13,890 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,764 deaths, Taipei City 1,539, Taichung City 1,454, Kaohsiung City 1,349, Taoyuan City 1,030, and Tainan City 1,027.

