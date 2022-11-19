JeanLouis scores 23, Iona takes down Vermont 71-50

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Berrick JeanLouis scored 23 points as Iona beat Vermont 71-50 on Friday night.

JeanLouis added five rebounds for the Gaels (2-1). Daniss Jenkins scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Walter Clayton Jr. shot 6 for 13, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

The Catamounts (1-4) were led in scoring by Dylan Penn, who finished with 10 points. Perry Smith Jr. added eight points for Vermont. Nick Fiorillo also put up eight points.

NEXT UP

Iona next plays Sunday against Santa Clara on the road, and Vermont will visit Yale on Tuesday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.