Best bars, restaurants to watch World Cup live in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — For those eager to catch live action from their favorite teams in the FIFA World Cup, the following is a list of bars and restaurants that will be broadcasting the matches live.

With the FIFA World Cup set to kick off in Qatar on Sunday (Nov. 20) many bars and restaurants across Taiwan will be allowing patrons to view most of the games for a set fee. Most restaurants and bars have a minimum fee per person that ranges between NT$300 to NT$500 per person for the group stages, and may increase for the Group of 16, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals, as well as popular matches.

Some venues will accept group reservations and some will allow for after-hours viewing when given advanced notice. Given the huge popularity of the tournament, it is advisable to book tables as far in advance as possible.

Fans who wish to watch the games from home can see some of the matches on Public Television Service (PTS) and Chinese Television System Inc. (CTS). Every game can be seen on ELTA TV, but this requires a subscription or an MOD order.

Taoyuan

Panther Restaurant

This American style eatery will be showing all 64 World Cup matches. The price per person is NT$350 with no time limitation.

Call: (03) 339-5833

Mix Bistro

Mix Bistro will be broadcasting all 64 World Cup games during its business hours from 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m, with the exception of Thursday, when it will be closed. Visit this website to make reservations.

Call: (03) 336-9008

Taipei

Brass Monkey

The Brass Monkey will only be accepting reservations of six people or more through the group stage games this year. A deposit of NT$300 per seat must be paid in advance to secure the tables.

If a person has claimed a seat from a walk-in or reservation, the $NT300 per seat minimum charge is on a per-game basis. If a patron wishes to stay for another game they may, as long as there is not a later reservation for the same table.

Call: (02) 2547-5050

Charlie's Sports Bar

Charlie's Sports Bar will be showing all 64 World Cup matches. The fee is NT$500 per person for each match for up to eight people, while the bronze medal match will be NT$800 per person and the gold medal game will be NT$1,000 per person. To book seats, visit the website.

Call: (02) 2736-8270

The Adlon

Taipei's famous expat hangout, formerly known as Carnegies and now named The Adlon, will offer free viewing of games before the Round of 16. The cover for Round 16 games will be NT$300 per person and will include one drink, while the bronze and gold medal matches will be NT$800 and will come with two drinks.

The Three Lions Inn

The Inn will be showing all 64 World Cup matches. During the group stage, the fee is NT$500 per person. Information on ticket prices for Round of 16 and medal games will be announced on the Three Lions Inn Facebook page.

Call: (02) 2597-9716

On Tap

The cover to view matches from Sundays to Wednesdays is NT$300 and will rise to NT$400 on Thursdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, the rate is NT$500 and a deposit must be provided in advance to book seats. Reservations can only be made via email: ontapworldcup22@gmail.com.

Old Brick

Old Brick will be displaying all 64 World Cup matches.

The cost to see up to two matches per person before the quarterfinals will be NT$500. To view broadcasts of matches starting from the quarterfinals, the cover will be NT$800 per person.

Call: 0987-693-761

Hooters

Both Hooters branches will be broadcasting all World Cup games. Prices at the Ching Cheng store will range between NT$350 and NT$700 per person depending on the game, while prices will range between NT$700 and NT$4,000 at the Xin Yi A13 store.

For Ching Cheng store, call: (02) 2716-5168

For Xin Yi A13 store, call: (02)2729-0168

Tiki Taipei

This bar will broadcast all 64 World Cup games. There is a one-drink minimum for those who wish to watch the games. Visit the Facebook event page to book seats.

Call: (02) 2598-6499

VorpalBunny

LEIT will be holding meetups to view most of the World Cup matches at VorpalBunny. The minimum charge is NT$200 per person.

Call: (02) 2567 0015

New Taipei

G+9

The G+9 Brewery and Kitchen will broadcast World Cup games for those who make reservations in advance. The fee is NT$500 per person for unlimited viewing on a given day.

Call: (02) 2965-1900

Taichung

迷路&Elk

According to its Facebook page, Elk Beer Bar will broadcast most World Cup matches except for those that start at 3 a.m. The fee for viewing is NT$200 per person.

Call: (04) 2236-2066

Ludwel Craft Beer Restaurant

This restaurant will show most matches, but contact the eatery to confirm ahead of time. There will be a minimum fee of NT$200+10% service fee for group stage games, and this will rise to NT$500+10% service fee for popular games, quarterfinals, and semifinals, while the price for the finals has yet to be announced.

Call: (04) 2328-8686

Cheer Sports Bar

Cheer Sports Bar will show all World Cup games and the cover is NT$800 per person.

Call: (04) 2380-5203

Sachsen Beer Bar

This bar will show most World Cup matches except for those held at 3 a.m. The cover per person is NT$300.

Call: (04) 2316-6808

Tainan

Fat Chef Restaurant

Fat Chef Restaurant will display World Cup games on a big screen from Sundays through Thursdays. However, it will not show games on Fridays and Saturdays. The cover per person is NT$300.

Call: (06) 221-1675

The Artful Dodger

The Artful Dodger will show World Cup matches during business hours for a fee of NT$250 for two hours.

Call: (06) 237-0370

Kaohsiung

甘 ma 店 美式運動酒吧

This sports bar will show games that start at 9 p.m. or later. The price to view games is NT$500+10% service fee per person.

Call: (07) 269-2955

Drafthouse

Drafthouse will display any match for those who book reservations in advance. The fee is NT$500 per person with no viewing time limit.

Call: (07) 552-4466