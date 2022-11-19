Short-handed 76ers overcome 13-point deficit to beat Bucks

Joel Embiid had 32 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists and the short-handed Philadelphia 76ers overcame a 13-point deficit to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-102 on Friday night.

Embiid, who averaged 40 points and 11 rebounds in his previous four games, had 19 points, eight rebounds and five assists in the second half after 76ers star guard Tyrese Maxey left just before halftime with a left foot injury.

Maxey had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds before rolling his ankle while driving to the basket against Jevon Carter. Philadelphia said he will have an MRI Saturday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 25 points and 14 rebounds, however, his struggles from the free-throw line — he went 4 of 15 — were amplified with each attempt in the second half by a raucous Philadelphia crowd.

MAVERICKS 129, NUGGETS 99

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double and Dallas beat short-handed Denver in the first of consecutive meetings.

Doncic also had 12 rebounds and 11 assists.

The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Murray joined Jokic, who missed a second straight game, in health and safety protocols. Gordon was out for a second game with a non-COVID-19 illness.

All three weren’t on the trip, with the Nuggets set to play in Dallas again Sunday night. It wasn’t immediately clear whether they would be available for the rematch.

Christian Wood had 28 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks.

CELTICS 117, PELICANS 109

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers and Boston beat New Orleans for its ninth straight victory.

Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 points.

Brandon Ingram hit season-high five 3s and scored 25 points for New Orleans, which was playing without star power forward Zion Williamson (bruised right foot) for a third straight game.

CAVALIERS 1322, HORNETS 122, 2OT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 41 points, Donovan Mitchell added 34 and Cleveland survived a fourth-quarter collapse to beat Charlotte in double overtime and snap a five-game losing streak Friday night.

The Cavs blew a 10-point lead in the final 52 seconds of regulation as the Hornets made four 3-pointers, the last an off-balance jumper from Terry Rozier deep in the corner with 1.1 seconds left to tie it 105-all.

Charlotte, which has dropped 10 of 11, had a chance to win it in the first five-minute session, but Rozier missed a contested jumper just before the horn and the teams went to the second OT tied at 120.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 34 points for Charlotte before fouling out in the second OT.

WIZARDS 107, HEAT 106, OT

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 27 points, Kristaps Porzingis had 20 points and a season-high 17 rebounds and Washington beat undermanned Miami in overtime.

Washington outscored Miami 3-2 in overtime. Kyle Kuzma hit one of two free throws with 2:48 to play for the Wizards for the last points of the game. Kuzma had 21 points.

Kyle Lowry had a triple-double for Miami with 24 points, 15 assists and 10 rebounds, and Max Strus had 22 points.

Miami had just seven healthy players, and was forced to dress Gabe Vincent, who was out with a knee injury, to satisfy the NBA requirement that teams have eight players in uniform. The Heat were missing their top three scorers, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo.

GRIZZLIES 121, THUNDER 110

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 25 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks and Memphis beat Oklahoma City in a game where Grizzlies star Ja Morant left late with an ankle injury.

Morant and John Konchar added 19 each for Memphis, with Morant finishing with 11 assists and Konchar grabbing 10 rebounds. There was no immediate word on the extent of Morant’s injury.

Josh Giddy led Oklahoma City with 20 points and 11 assists. Jalen Williams had 16 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had his lowest scoring game of the season with 15 points, going 6 of 18 from the field.

PACERS 99, ROCKETS 91

HOUSTON (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton had 19 points and Indiana overcame an early 20-point deficit to beat Houston.

Myles Turner added 17 points and Jalen Smith had a career-high 18 rebounds as the Pacers won their third straight game on a night where coach Rick Carlisle was ejected before halftime for yelling at the officials.

Eric Gordon had a season-high 24 points for the Rockets.

MAGIC 108, BULLS 107

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Suggs made a wild 3-pointer in the closing seconds and Orlando beat Chicago after blowing a 19-point lead.

DeMar DeRozan missed a heave at the buzzer, giving the Magic their first win in seven road games this season.

Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 21 points and had eight rebounds against his former team. DeRozan scored 41 points for Chicago.

