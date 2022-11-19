Cavaliers hold off Hornets 132-122 in 2 overtimes, snap skid

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 41 points, Donovan Mitchell added 34 and the Cleveland Cavaliers survived a fourth-quarter collapse to beat the Charlotte Hornets 132-122 in double overtime and snap a five-game losing streak Friday night.

The Cavs blew a 10-point lead in the final 52 seconds of regulation as the Hornets made four 3-pointers, the last an off-balance jumper from Terry Rozier deep in the corner with 1.1 seconds left to tie it 105-all.

Charlotte, which has dropped 10 of 11, had a chance to win it in the first five-minute session, but Rozier missed a contested jumper just before the horn and the teams went to the second OT tied at 120.

The Cavs regrouped and dominated the final five minutes, outscoring the Hornets 12-2 while going through more growing pains.

Cleveland also got 20 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks and a needed lift from All-Star center Jarrett Allen, who was back after missing two games with an unspecified illness. Evan Mobley had 21 points and a career-high 18 rebounds.

Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 34 before fouling out in the second OT and Rozier had 28 for the Hornets, who were missing All-Star guard LaMelo Ball due to a sprained ankle sustained Wednesday against Indiana. X-rays were negative and he’s only expected to miss a few games.

Gordon Hayward returned after missing eight games with a shoulder bruise and scored 13 for Charlotte, which fell to 4-13.

Down by 10 points with one minute left, the Hornets battled back by making three consecutive 3-pointers to pull within 105-102 with 18.8 seconds left. After a turnover, Rozier hit his game-tying 3 as the Hornets stunned the Cavs and their home crowd.

Trying to shake his team out of its recent funk, Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff tweaked his lineup by starting Lamar Stevens, more of a defender than scorer, over Caris LeVert, who came off the bench after being part of the first five for 14 games.

The switch provided an early spark as the Cavs started 9 of 10 from the floor and built a 14-point lead after one quarter.

More importantly, Cleveland played better defense, which had been lax during the skid.

Hornets: Numerous injuries, and especially their timing, have contributed to Charlotte's early-season struggles. Coach Steve Clifford said in the past he would be “freaking out” about not having players available, but understands he needs to be a steadying presence. ... Ball and Magic Johnson are the only players to average 17 points, six rebounds, six assists and 1.5 steals in their first 100 games.

Cavaliers: Garland had a career-high five steals and tied his career-worst with eight turnovers. ... Garland and Bickerstaff were both called for technical fouls in the third quarter. ... F Dean Wade missed his fourth straight game with a knee infection. Bickerstaff said Wade is being treated with antibiotics and has made progress. ... G Ricky Rubio moved well while working out on the floor before the game as he moves toward returning from knee surgery.

Hornets: Visit Washington on Sunday.

Cavaliers: Host Miami on Sunday.

