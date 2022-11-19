South Korean city council establishes Taiwan Goodwill Association

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Gyeongju City Council in Gyeongsangbuk-do, South Korea, on Thursday (Nov. 17) established the second local Taiwan Goodwill Association following the one in Busan.

Members of the Gyeongju City Council held the inaugural meeting of the association at city hall, according to the Taipei Mission in Korea, Busan Office. Taiwan’s Busan representative, Lin Chen-fu (林晨富) was present at the meeting.

Lin said that Taiwan and South Korea were able to maintain bilateral trade despite the pandemic and signed an agreement to avoid double taxation. As the pandemic gradually waned, Taiwan lifted COVID restrictions and quarantine beginning Oct. 13, he said.

The resumption of mutual visa-free entry will create more business opportunities in the future and allow bilateral investment to continue to grow, the representative added.

Lee Jinrak, president of the Taiwan Goodwill Association and Gyeongju City, pointed out that Taiwan and South Korea are similar in culture and are geographically close to each other.

"Now is the best time to strengthen substantive cooperation," he said. The establishment of the goodwill association will be an important milestone in the friendly relationship between Gyeongju and Taiwan. Lee added he hoped that Taiwan and South Korea would create a new future of mutual benefit and common prosperity.