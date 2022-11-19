South Korea's Jung Dong-hwan shares insights on flourishing K-dramas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Golden Horse Awards (GHA) nominee Jung Dong-hwan is visiting Taiwan for the first time in the hope of becoming the first South Korean to take a trophy home.

Dubbed “National Father,” Jung gives a heart-warming performance in the Singaporean-Korean drama “Ajoomma” playing a security man. He is nominated for Best Supporting Actor and the jury will announce the winner on Saturday evening (Nov. 19).

The actor shared stories of shooting “Ajoomma” and talked about the success of K-dramas at a press conference in Taipei.

Jung is just the second South Korean celebrity to receive a nomination at the GHA, known as "Taiwan’s Oscars." If he wins, he would be the first.



Jung Dong-hwan is visiting Taiwan for the first time. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

Starring Singaporean actress Hong Hui-fang, Jung's role offers friendship to the powerless tourist Hong in the film. He said that they speak different languages, but communicate easily because they are both experienced performers.

"At first I thought 'Ajoomma' is a comedy aimed at promoting tourism in South Korea as it centered on a mother, played by Hong, who loved watching Korean shows at home and finally, bravely, stepped foot in the nation alone after her son ditched her," Jung said.

“However, it is far away from just site-seeing in South Korea. The simple lives in the film deliver a deep story and explore cultural conflict and humanity. A character like this easily resonates with the public, which makes me feel blessed,” said Jung.



Hong Hui-fang (left) and Jung (right) overcame their language barriers. (Cai Chang International photo)

In his 50-year career, Jung has played many roles, including a priest and a loving grandfather in stage plays and films. His signature works include the romance television series “Endless Love” in 2000, “Winter Sonata,” and the current, “If You Wish Upon Me.”

“Having chances to play these people — from the upper class to ordinary citizens — allows me to experience all kinds of lives.” Asked if he would like to challenge himself and take on a specific role in the future, he replied that he prefers to go with the flow.

As the Korean wave thrives globally, Jung said he saw this as a “painful happiness.” He explained that the nation's entertainment business in the early phase was difficult, and K-pop fashion did not happen overnight.



Jung garnered a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at GHA for his inspiring performance in "Ajoomma." (Cai Chang International photo)

“It takes a painful process to achieve showcasing South Korean culture precisely. The challenges include international collaboration, cultural exchanges, and more,” said Jung.

As for any tips for new stars, the actor said that he enjoys learning something new from the younger generation every time he watches their performances.

Having just finished a stage play, the 73-year-old drama king said the secret to staying sharp and energetic is "mindset." “You have to be true to yourself. Once you are determined about your goals, then your body will do the rest.” Jung added, “Also, keep yourself busy.”

The GHA award ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday at National Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall, Taipei.

“Ajoomma” will be screened on Dec. 23 in Taiwan.



"Ajoomma" trailer. (YouTube video)