17 Chinese warplanes, 3 warships tracked around Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 17 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around the country, including one drone that crossed the median line and three warplanes that intruded on Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) from Friday (Nov.18) to Saturday (Nov. 19).

The MND said 17 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and three People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan. Of the aircraft, one crossed the median line and three were tracked in the ADIZ.

The aircraft that crossed the median line was a CASC Rainbow CH-4 reconnaissance drone. The warplanes that penetrated the southwest corner of the ADIZ were identified as three Chengdu J-10 fighter jets.

The MND said that it responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems. The latest intrusions bring the total number of Chinese military aircraft tracked around Taiwan this month to 356 and naval ships to 59.



Map showing PLAAF intrusions on Nov. 19. (MND image)