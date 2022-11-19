Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

17 Chinese warplanes, 3 warships tracked around Taiwan

Chinese reconnaissance drone detected crossing median line

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/19 10:23
Chengdu J-10 fighter jets. (Internet image)

Chengdu J-10 fighter jets. (Internet image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) tracked 17 Chinese military aircraft and three naval vessels around the country, including one drone that crossed the median line and three warplanes that intruded on Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) from Friday (Nov.18) to Saturday (Nov. 19).

The MND said 17 People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) military aircraft and three People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessels had been tracked around Taiwan. Of the aircraft, one crossed the median line and three were tracked in the ADIZ.

The aircraft that crossed the median line was a CASC Rainbow CH-4 reconnaissance drone. The warplanes that penetrated the southwest corner of the ADIZ were identified as three Chengdu J-10 fighter jets.

The MND said that it responded by scrambling combat patrol aircraft, issuing radio warnings, and deploying air defense missile systems. The latest intrusions bring the total number of Chinese military aircraft tracked around Taiwan this month to 356 and naval ships to 59.

17 Chinese warplanes, 3 warships tracked around Taiwan
Map showing PLAAF intrusions on Nov. 19. (MND image)
ADIZ
ADIZ incursion
ADIZ incursions
Taiwan ADIZ
gray zone tactics
gray zone warfare
PLAAF

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 15 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2022/11/18 11:51
Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 14 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2022/11/17 10:54
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 6 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2022/11/15 09:02
Taiwan tracks 5 Chinese military planes, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 5 Chinese military planes, 3 naval ships around country
2022/11/14 10:29
Taiwan tracks 36 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
Taiwan tracks 36 Chinese military aircraft, 3 naval ships around country
2022/11/13 12:28