Australia still welcomes Taiwan to join CPTPP

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Australian government has not changed its position on Taiwan's accession to the (Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership) CPTPP, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Friday (Nov. 18).

Speaking at the 2022 Asia Pacific Economic Partnership summit on Friday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "The CPTPP is a relationship between nation-states which are recognized" and pointed out that Taiwan is in APEC “as an economy,” according to ABC.

The foreign ministry cited the Australian government as saying that “all economies that meet the high standards of CPTPP, including Taiwan, are still welcome to join.” The ministry added that it welcomes Canberra’s reaffirmation of its consistent position on Taiwan's accession to the multilateral trade agreement.

Taiwan will continue to garner the support of CPTPP member countries, including Australia, deepen the mutually beneficial economic cooperation and investment relationship between Taiwan and all CPTPP members, and strengthen Taiwan's economic and trade status, and its role in the global supply chain, MOFA said.

Taiwan submitted its bid to CPTPP last September, less than a week after China applied.