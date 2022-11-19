Taiwan TSMC founder spotted speaking with US Secretary of State at APEC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's representative at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit was seen Thursday (Nov. 17) speaking extensively with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and met with Japan's prime minister for bilateral talks the next day.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) founder Morris Chang (張忠謀) and Blinken were among the dignitaries at the APEC Economic Leaders Meeting (AELM) Gala Dinner held in Bangkok. In a photo released by the Taiwan delegation on Friday morning (Nov. 18), Blinken could be seen leaning in toward Morris as the two engaged in a conversation.

For the first time in three years, the 2022 AELM was held in Bangkok and the first closed-door meeting took place at 9:15 a.m. Bangkok time, reported CNA. After Chang and his wife checked into the hotel they joined Taiwan's representative in Thailand, Chuang Suo-hang (莊碩漢) at the AELM gala dinner.

Based on photos released by the Taiwan delegation, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris had not yet arrived in Thailand, and therefore Blinken and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai (戴琪) attended on her behalf. Chang and Blinken could be seen sitting next to each other and chatting.

On Friday afternoon, Chang met with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio for bilateral talks to "extensively exchange views on issues of mutual concern," according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the meeting, Chang thanked Japan for reaffirming the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, and requested that Japan continue to support Taiwan's participation in WHA, ICAO, CPTPP and other international organizations.

At this year's summit, Chang represented President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for the fifth time, and Taiwan for the sixth time. However, due to factors such as the pandemic, the only other physical meeting Chang participated in was the APEC summit held in Papua New Guinea in 2018.



AELM Gala Dinner. (Taiwan delegation photo)