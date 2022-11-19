Dwight Howard to debut for Taiwan team on Saturday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former NBA star center Dwight Howard's debut with the T1 League's Taoyuan Leopards is set to tip off at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 19).

The Taoyuan Leopards have drawn tremendous media attention in Taiwan after signing the eight-time NBA allstar and NBA champion earlier this month. Howard's debut with the team will feature a matchup with New Taipei CTBC DEA at the National Taiwan Sport University Arena in Taoyuan City's Guishan District, with the hope of scoring a win for the 0-1 team.



Dwight Howard jokes with teammates. (CNA photo)

While training with the team at the arena on Friday (Nov. 18), Leopards head coach Bobo Liu (劉嘉發) was asked by the media whether Howard would start the game. Liu was cited by Yahoo News as saying, "If he is not allowed to start, do you think I would be able to get out the gym?"

During shooting drills, Howard not only joked with his teammates, but also increased his concentration by engaging in competitions with his teammates. When the practice session came to an end, Howard accepted numerous media interviews.



(CNA photo)

When asked about his goals in terms of scoring and rebounding in the first game, Howard said that he is not concerned about how many points he makes or rebounds he grabs, the bottom line is to 'win, win, win."

Since Howard arrived in Taiwan, he has become fascinated with Taiwanese food. In addition to visiting night markets and sampling Taiwanese snacks, he has also visited a number of famous buffet restaurants. When asked by a member of the media if he would go out for a stroll the night before the game, he kept his game face and said that he would not go anywhere that night.



(CNA photo)



(CNA photo)