The RSM Classic Par Scores

Friday Sea Island, Ga. a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course) 7,005 yards; Par 70 b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club 7,060 yards; Par 72 Purse: $8.1 million Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Cole Hammer 64b-66a—130 -12 Harry Higgs 67b-63a—130 -12 Andrew Putnam 65a-65b—130 -12 Joel Dahmen 67a-64b—131 -11 Beau Hossler 64a-67b—131 -11 Sahith Theegala 68b-63a—131 -11 David Lingmerth 67b-65a—132 -10 Seung-Yul Noh 68a-64b—132 -10 Kevin Streelman 68b-64a—132 -10 Callum Tarren 64a-68b—132 -10 Will Gordon 69a-64b—133 -9 Chris Gotterup 65a-68b—133 -9 Ben Martin 69a-64b—133 -9 Alex Smalley 67b-66a—133 -9 Dean Burmester 66a-68b—134 -8 Seamus Power 66a-68b—134 -8 Patrick Rodgers 69b-65a—134 -8 Justin Suh 66b-68a—134 -8 Hayden Buckley 69b-66a—135 -7 Paul Haley 68a-67b—135 -7 Patton Kizzire 67a-68b—135 -7 Keith Mitchell 67b-68a—135 -7 Taylor Montgomery 69a-66b—135 -7 Taylor Pendrith 69b-66a—135 -7 Justin Rose 68b-67a—135 -7 Greyson Sigg 66a-69b—135 -7 J.J. Spaun 67a-68b—135 -7 Akshay Bhatia 73a-63b—136 -6 Zac Blair 67a-69b—136 -6 Jacob Bridgeman 69b-67a—136 -6 Wyndham Clark 71a-65b—136 -6 Zecheng Dou 69b-67a—136 -6 Harris English 68b-68a—136 -6 Ben Griffin 65b-71a—136 -6 Brian Harman 67b-69a—136 -6 Michael Kim 67a-69b—136 -6 Danny Lee 70a-66b—136 -6 Denny McCarthy 66a-70b—136 -6 Henrik Norlander 67b-69a—136 -6 Scott Stallings 70a-66b—136 -6 Chris Stroud 70b-66a—136 -6 Ben Taylor 71b-65a—136 -6 Tyson Alexander 68b-69a—137 -5 Ryan Armour 70b-67a—137 -5 Aaron Baddeley 69b-68a—137 -5 Erik Barnes 70b-67a—137 -5 Joseph Bramlett 68b-69a—137 -5 Eric Cole 69b-68a—137 -5 Trevor Cone 69a-68b—137 -5 Brice Garnett 68a-69b—137 -5 Jim Herman 72a-65b—137 -5 Stephan Jaeger 67b-70a—137 -5 Kevin Kisner 70b-67a—137 -5 Russell Knox 67b-70a—137 -5 J.T. Poston 70a-67b—137 -5 Davis Riley 68b-69a—137 -5 Kevin Roy 69b-68a—137 -5 Adam Svensson 73b-64a—137 -5 Martin Trainer 70b-67a—137 -5 MJ Daffue 70a-68b—138 -4 Brent Grant 71b-67a—138 -4 Andrew Landry 75b-63a—138 -4 Doc Redman 70a-68b—138 -4 Matthias Schwab 72b-66a—138 -4 Robby Shelton 68a-70b—138 -4 Dylan Wu 70b-68a—138 -4 Brandon Wu 70b-68a—138 -4 Kevin Yu 72a-66b—138 -4 Carl Yuan 70b-68a—138 -4 Danny Willett 73a-WD Trey Mullinax 75a-WD David Lipsky 76a-WD

Missed Cut