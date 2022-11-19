Alexa
The RSM Classic Par Scores

By Associated Press
2022/11/19 05:24
Friday Sea Island, Ga. a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course) 7,005 yards; Par 70 b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club 7,060 yards; Par 72 Purse: $8.1 million Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Cole Hammer 64b-66a—130 -12
Harry Higgs 67b-63a—130 -12
Andrew Putnam 65a-65b—130 -12
Joel Dahmen 67a-64b—131 -11
Beau Hossler 64a-67b—131 -11
Sahith Theegala 68b-63a—131 -11
David Lingmerth 67b-65a—132 -10
Seung-Yul Noh 68a-64b—132 -10
Kevin Streelman 68b-64a—132 -10
Callum Tarren 64a-68b—132 -10
Will Gordon 69a-64b—133 -9
Chris Gotterup 65a-68b—133 -9
Ben Martin 69a-64b—133 -9
Alex Smalley 67b-66a—133 -9
Dean Burmester 66a-68b—134 -8
Seamus Power 66a-68b—134 -8
Patrick Rodgers 69b-65a—134 -8
Justin Suh 66b-68a—134 -8
Hayden Buckley 69b-66a—135 -7
Paul Haley 68a-67b—135 -7
Patton Kizzire 67a-68b—135 -7
Keith Mitchell 67b-68a—135 -7
Taylor Montgomery 69a-66b—135 -7
Taylor Pendrith 69b-66a—135 -7
Justin Rose 68b-67a—135 -7
Greyson Sigg 66a-69b—135 -7
J.J. Spaun 67a-68b—135 -7
Akshay Bhatia 73a-63b—136 -6
Zac Blair 67a-69b—136 -6
Jacob Bridgeman 69b-67a—136 -6
Wyndham Clark 71a-65b—136 -6
Zecheng Dou 69b-67a—136 -6
Harris English 68b-68a—136 -6
Ben Griffin 65b-71a—136 -6
Brian Harman 67b-69a—136 -6
Michael Kim 67a-69b—136 -6
Danny Lee 70a-66b—136 -6
Denny McCarthy 66a-70b—136 -6
Henrik Norlander 67b-69a—136 -6
Scott Stallings 70a-66b—136 -6
Chris Stroud 70b-66a—136 -6
Ben Taylor 71b-65a—136 -6
Tyson Alexander 68b-69a—137 -5
Ryan Armour 70b-67a—137 -5
Aaron Baddeley 69b-68a—137 -5
Erik Barnes 70b-67a—137 -5
Joseph Bramlett 68b-69a—137 -5
Eric Cole 69b-68a—137 -5
Trevor Cone 69a-68b—137 -5
Brice Garnett 68a-69b—137 -5
Jim Herman 72a-65b—137 -5
Stephan Jaeger 67b-70a—137 -5
Kevin Kisner 70b-67a—137 -5
Russell Knox 67b-70a—137 -5
J.T. Poston 70a-67b—137 -5
Davis Riley 68b-69a—137 -5
Kevin Roy 69b-68a—137 -5
Adam Svensson 73b-64a—137 -5
Martin Trainer 70b-67a—137 -5
MJ Daffue 70a-68b—138 -4
Brent Grant 71b-67a—138 -4
Andrew Landry 75b-63a—138 -4
Doc Redman 70a-68b—138 -4
Matthias Schwab 72b-66a—138 -4
Robby Shelton 68a-70b—138 -4
Dylan Wu 70b-68a—138 -4
Brandon Wu 70b-68a—138 -4
Kevin Yu 72a-66b—138 -4
Carl Yuan 70b-68a—138 -4
Danny Willett 73a-WD
Trey Mullinax 75a-WD
David Lipsky 76a-WD
Missed Cut
Stewart Cink 70a-69b—139 -3
Jason Dufner 70b-69a—139 -3
Nicolas Echavarria 72b-67a—139 -3
Dylan Frittelli 71b-68a—139 -3
Chesson Hadley 69a-70b—139 -3
Nick Hardy 72b-67a—139 -3
Mackenzie Hughes 71a-68b—139 -3
Seonghyeon Kim 72b-67a—139 -3
Matt Kuchar 70a-69b—139 -3
Adam Long 71a-68b—139 -3
Vincent Norrman 71b-68a—139 -3
Spencer Ralston 68b-71a—139 -3
Sam Ryder 72b-67a—139 -3
Rory Sabbatini 70b-69a—139 -3
Sam Stevens 72b-67a—139 -3
Robert Streb 68a-71b—139 -3
Brendon Todd 72a-67b—139 -3
Kevin Tway 70a-69b—139 -3
Tyler Duncan 75a-65b—140 -2
Brian Gay 71b-69a—140 -2
Chris Kirk 71b-69a—140 -2
Nate Lashley 70b-70a—140 -2
Peter Malnati 69a-71b—140 -2
Adam Schenk 70b-70a—140 -2
Kyle Westmoreland 72b-68a—140 -2
Jason Day 74a-67b—141 -1
Conner Godsey 70a-71b—141 -1
Harry Hall 70a-71b—141 -1
Lee Hodges 72b-69a—141 -1
John Huh 69b-72a—141 -1
Zach Johnson 69b-72a—141 -1
Sung Kang 72a-69b—141 -1
Brandon Matthews 72b-69a—141 -1
Francesco Molinari 67a-74b—141 -1
Matthew NeSmith 70a-71b—141 -1
Sean O'Hair 69a-72b—141 -1
Cameron Percy 69b-72a—141 -1
Scott Piercy 73a-68b—141 -1
Chad Ramey 68a-73b—141 -1
Webb Simpson 67b-74a—141 -1
Byeong Hun An 71a-71b—142 E
Brett Drewitt 76b-66a—142 E
Harrison Endycott 76a-66b—142 E
Garrick Higgo 71b-71a—142 E
Charley Hoffman 69a-73b—142 E
Kelly Kraft 72b-70a—142 E
Justin Lower 69a-73b—142 E
Troy Merritt 71a-71b—142 E
Aaron Rai 74a-68b—142 E
Camilo Villegas 75a-67b—142 E
Nick Watney 73a-69b—142 E
Carson Young 73a-69b—142 E
Tom Hoge 71a-72b—143 +1
Luke List 68a-75b—143 +1
Andrew Novak 71a-72b—143 +1
Ryan Brehm 72a-72b—144 +2
Austin Cook 71b-73a—144 +2
Bill Haas 73b-71a—144 +2
Austin Smotherman 71b-73a—144 +2
Sepp Straka 69a-75b—144 +2
Michael Thompson 74a-70b—144 +2
Matt Wallace 74b-70a—144 +2
Jonathan Byrd 72b-73a—145 +3
Cameron Champ 74b-71a—145 +3
Michael Gligic 73a-72b—145 +3
Hank Lebioda 75a-70b—145 +3
Matthias Schmid 74b-71a—145 +3
Davis Thompson 75a-70b—145 +3
Kevin Chappell 71a-75b—146 +4
Palmer Jackson 73b-73a—146 +4
Taylor Moore 72a-74b—146 +4
Augusto Nunez 71b-75a—146 +4
Tim Weinhart 75a-71b—146 +4
Scott Brown 76b-71a—147 +5
Scott Harrington 73a-74b—147 +5
Max McGreevy 73b-74a—147 +5
Vaughn Taylor 78b-69a—147 +5
Trevor Werbylo 74b-73a—147 +5
Philip Knowles 71b-77a—148 +6
Brian Stuard 76a-72b—148 +6
Tano Goya 76a-73b—149 +7
Richy Werenski 74a-75b—149 +7
Bryson Nimmer 73a-78b—151 +9