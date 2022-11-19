Alexa
The RSM Classic Scores

By Associated Press
2022/11/19 05:24
Friday Sea Island, Ga. a-Seaside Course at Sea Island Golf Club (Host Course) 7,005 yards; Par 70 b-Plantation Course at Sea Island Golf Club 7,060 yards; Par 72 Purse: $8.1 million Second Round

Note: Tournament is played on two courses with different pars.

Cole Hammer 64b-66a—130
Harry Higgs 67b-63a—130
Andrew Putnam 65a-65b—130
Joel Dahmen 67a-64b—131
Beau Hossler 64a-67b—131
Sahith Theegala 68b-63a—131
David Lingmerth 67b-65a—132
Seung-Yul Noh 68a-64b—132
Kevin Streelman 68b-64a—132
Callum Tarren 64a-68b—132
Will Gordon 69a-64b—133
Chris Gotterup 65a-68b—133
Ben Martin 69a-64b—133
Alex Smalley 67b-66a—133
Dean Burmester 66a-68b—134
Seamus Power 66a-68b—134
Patrick Rodgers 69b-65a—134
Justin Suh 66b-68a—134
Hayden Buckley 69b-66a—135
Paul Haley 68a-67b—135
Patton Kizzire 67a-68b—135
Keith Mitchell 67b-68a—135
Taylor Montgomery 69a-66b—135
Taylor Pendrith 69b-66a—135
Justin Rose 68b-67a—135
Greyson Sigg 66a-69b—135
J.J. Spaun 67a-68b—135
Akshay Bhatia 73a-63b—136
Zac Blair 67a-69b—136
Jacob Bridgeman 69b-67a—136
Wyndham Clark 71a-65b—136
Zecheng Dou 69b-67a—136
Harris English 68b-68a—136
Ben Griffin 65b-71a—136
Brian Harman 67b-69a—136
Michael Kim 67a-69b—136
Danny Lee 70a-66b—136
Denny McCarthy 66a-70b—136
Henrik Norlander 67b-69a—136
Scott Stallings 70a-66b—136
Chris Stroud 70b-66a—136
Ben Taylor 71b-65a—136
Tyson Alexander 68b-69a—137
Ryan Armour 70b-67a—137
Aaron Baddeley 69b-68a—137
Erik Barnes 70b-67a—137
Joseph Bramlett 68b-69a—137
Eric Cole 69b-68a—137
Trevor Cone 69a-68b—137
Brice Garnett 68a-69b—137
Jim Herman 72a-65b—137
Stephan Jaeger 67b-70a—137
Kevin Kisner 70b-67a—137
Russell Knox 67b-70a—137
J.T. Poston 70a-67b—137
Davis Riley 68b-69a—137
Kevin Roy 69b-68a—137
Adam Svensson 73b-64a—137
Martin Trainer 70b-67a—137
MJ Daffue 70a-68b—138
Brent Grant 71b-67a—138
Andrew Landry 75b-63a—138
Doc Redman 70a-68b—138
Matthias Schwab 72b-66a—138
Robby Shelton 68a-70b—138
Dylan Wu 70b-68a—138
Brandon Wu 70b-68a—138
Kevin Yu 72a-66b—138
Carl Yuan 70b-68a—138
Danny Willett 73a-WD
Trey Mullinax 75a-WD
David Lipsky 76a-WD
Missed Cut
Stewart Cink 70a-69b—139
Jason Dufner 70b-69a—139
Nicolas Echavarria 72b-67a—139
Dylan Frittelli 71b-68a—139
Chesson Hadley 69a-70b—139
Nick Hardy 72b-67a—139
Mackenzie Hughes 71a-68b—139
Seonghyeon Kim 72b-67a—139
Matt Kuchar 70a-69b—139
Adam Long 71a-68b—139
Vincent Norrman 71b-68a—139
Spencer Ralston 68b-71a—139
Sam Ryder 72b-67a—139
Rory Sabbatini 70b-69a—139
Sam Stevens 72b-67a—139
Robert Streb 68a-71b—139
Brendon Todd 72a-67b—139
Kevin Tway 70a-69b—139
Tyler Duncan 75a-65b—140
Brian Gay 71b-69a—140
Chris Kirk 71b-69a—140
Nate Lashley 70b-70a—140
Peter Malnati 69a-71b—140
Adam Schenk 70b-70a—140
Kyle Westmoreland 72b-68a—140
Jason Day 74a-67b—141
Conner Godsey 70a-71b—141
Harry Hall 70a-71b—141
Lee Hodges 72b-69a—141
John Huh 69b-72a—141
Zach Johnson 69b-72a—141
Sung Kang 72a-69b—141
Brandon Matthews 72b-69a—141
Francesco Molinari 67a-74b—141
Matthew NeSmith 70a-71b—141
Sean O'Hair 69a-72b—141
Cameron Percy 69b-72a—141
Scott Piercy 73a-68b—141
Chad Ramey 68a-73b—141
Webb Simpson 67b-74a—141
Byeong Hun An 71a-71b—142
Brett Drewitt 76b-66a—142
Harrison Endycott 76a-66b—142
Garrick Higgo 71b-71a—142
Charley Hoffman 69a-73b—142
Kelly Kraft 72b-70a—142
Justin Lower 69a-73b—142
Troy Merritt 71a-71b—142
Aaron Rai 74a-68b—142
Camilo Villegas 75a-67b—142
Nick Watney 73a-69b—142
Carson Young 73a-69b—142
Tom Hoge 71a-72b—143
Luke List 68a-75b—143
Andrew Novak 71a-72b—143
Ryan Brehm 72a-72b—144
Austin Cook 71b-73a—144
Bill Haas 73b-71a—144
Austin Smotherman 71b-73a—144
Sepp Straka 69a-75b—144
Michael Thompson 74a-70b—144
Matt Wallace 74b-70a—144
Jonathan Byrd 72b-73a—145
Cameron Champ 74b-71a—145
Michael Gligic 73a-72b—145
Hank Lebioda 75a-70b—145
Matthias Schmid 74b-71a—145
Davis Thompson 75a-70b—145
Kevin Chappell 71a-75b—146
Palmer Jackson 73b-73a—146
Taylor Moore 72a-74b—146
Augusto Nunez 71b-75a—146
Tim Weinhart 75a-71b—146
Scott Brown 76b-71a—147
Scott Harrington 73a-74b—147
Max McGreevy 73b-74a—147
Vaughn Taylor 78b-69a—147
Trevor Werbylo 74b-73a—147
Philip Knowles 71b-77a—148
Brian Stuard 76a-72b—148
Tano Goya 76a-73b—149
Richy Werenski 74a-75b—149
Bryson Nimmer 73a-78b—151