New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Nov
|82.09
|82.64
|77.24
|80.08 Down 1.56
|Dec
|81.86
|82.43
|77.59
|80.11 Down 1.29
|Jan
|81.55
|82.11
|77.65
|79.83 Down 1.26
|Feb
|81.10
|81.68
|77.63
|79.49 Down 1.18
|Mar
|80.57
|81.13
|77.42
|79.07 Down 1.08
|Apr
|80.05
|80.55
|77.15
|78.62
|Down .96
|May
|79.43
|79.97
|76.72
|78.14
|Down .84
|Jun
|78.92
|79.35
|76.31
|77.64
|Down .75
|Jul
|78.15
|78.41
|75.88
|77.12
|Down .68
|Aug
|77.60
|78.04
|75.29
|76.57
|Down .65
|Sep
|75.98
|76.04
|75.04
|76.04
|Down .62
|Oct
|76.66
|77.06
|74.38
|75.54
|Down .60
|Nov
|76.06
|76.55
|73.78
|75.04
|Down .61
|Dec
|74.00
|74.55
|74.00
|74.55
|Down .58
|Jan
|73.65
|74.09
|73.65
|74.09
|Down .56
|Feb
|73.14
|73.70
|73.14
|73.70
|Down .54
|Mar
|72.80
|73.34
|72.80
|73.34
|Down .51
|Apr
|72.51
|73.01
|72.51
|73.01
|Down .50
|May
|73.84
|74.00
|71.55
|72.68
|Down .51
|Jun
|72.31
|Down .51
|Jul
|71.98
|Down .50
|Aug
|71.69
|Down .49
|Sep
|71.42
|Down .47
|Oct
|71.19
|Down .49
|Nov
|71.92
|72.22
|69.86
|70.95
|Down .50
|Dec
|71.89
|71.89
|69.65
|70.65
|Down .51
|Jan
|70.39
|Down .49
|Feb
|70.12
|Down .48
|Mar
|69.86
|Down .48
|Apr
|69.62
|Down .47
|May
|69.36
|Down .48
|Jun
|69.07
|Down .49
|Jul
|68.83
|Down .48
|Aug
|68.60
|Down .48
|Sep
|68.39
|Down .48
|Oct
|68.21
|Down .49
|Nov
|69.19
|69.19
|67.11
|68.02
|Down .49
|Dec
|67.74
|Down .49
|Jan
|67.48
|Down .48
|Feb
|67.25
|Down .48
|Mar
|67.05
|Down .48
|Apr
|66.86
|Down .48
|May
|66.67
|Down .48
|Jun
|66.43
|Down .48
|Jul
|66.24
|Down .50
|Aug
|66.05
|Down .51
|Sep
|65.89
|Down .52
|Oct
|65.70
|Down .52
|Nov
|66.55
|66.55
|65.55
|65.55
|Down .53
|Dec
|65.34
|Down .53
|Jan
|65.08
|Down .53
|Feb
|64.86
|Down .53
|Mar
|64.67
|Down .52
|Apr
|64.51
|Down .52
|May
|64.33
|Down .53
|Jun
|64.12
|Down .52
|Jul
|63.89
|Down .54
|Aug
|63.71
|Down .55
|Sep
|63.55
|Down .56
|Oct
|63.41
|Down .57
|Nov
|63.10
|63.31
|63.10
|63.31
|Down .58
|Dec
|63.13
|Down .58
|Jan
|62.77
|Down .59
|Feb
|62.51
|Down .59
|Mar
|62.40
|Down .59
|Apr
|62.21
|Down .59
|May
|62.08
|Down .60
|Jun
|61.95
|Down .60
|Jul
|61.79
|Down .60
|Aug
|61.67
|Down .60
|Sep
|61.45
|Down .61
|Oct
|61.30
|Down .61
|Nov
|61.16
|Down .63
|Dec
|60.97
|Down .60
|Jan
|60.82
|Down .60
|Feb
|60.64
|Down .59
|Mar
|60.43
|Down .58
|Apr
|60.27
|Down .58
|May
|60.07
|Down .57
|Jun
|59.89
|Down .56
|Jul
|59.78
|Down .56
|Aug
|59.64
|Down .55
|Sep
|59.47
|Down .54
|Oct
|59.35
|Down .54
|Nov
|59.23
|Down .53
|Dec
|59.06
|Down .53
|Jan
|58.89
|Down .53
|Feb
|58.75
|Down .53
|Mar
|58.57
|Down .53
|Apr
|58.43
|Down .53
|May
|58.30
|Down .53
|Jun
|58.17
|Down .52
|Jul
|58.03
|Down .52
|Aug
|57.90
|Down .52
|Sep
|57.76
|Down .52
|Oct
|57.62
|Down .52
|Nov
|57.43
|Down .52
|Dec
|57.41
|Down .50
|Jan
|57.30
|Down .49
|Feb
|57.21
|Down .47
|Mar
|57.10
|Down .46
|Apr
|57.02
|Down .44
|May
|56.91
|Down .43
|Jun
|56.82
|Down .41
|Jul
|56.73
|Down .39
|Aug
|56.62
|Down .38
|Sep
|56.53
|Down .36
|Oct
|56.43
|Down .35
|Nov
|56.33
|Down .33
|Dec
|56.26
|Down .33
|Jan
|56.20
|Down .33
|Feb
|56.14
|Down .33
|Mar
|56.09
|Down .33
|Apr
|56.02
|Down .33
|May
|55.94
|Down .33
|Jun
|55.84
|Down .33
|Jul
|55.75
|Down .33
|Aug
|55.64
|Down .33
|Sep
|55.55
|Down .33
|Oct
|55.45
|Down .33
|Nov
|55.36
|Down .33
|Dec
|55.29
|Down .33
|Jan
|55.23
|Down .33