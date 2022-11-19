Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Petroleum, US

By Associated Press
2022/11/19 04:19
BC-US--Petroleum, US

New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:

(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)

LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
Open High Low Settle Chg.
Nov 82.09 82.64 77.24 80.08 Down 1.56
Dec 81.86 82.43 77.59 80.11 Down 1.29
Jan 81.55 82.11 77.65 79.83 Down 1.26
Feb 81.10 81.68 77.63 79.49 Down 1.18
Mar 80.57 81.13 77.42 79.07 Down 1.08
Apr 80.05 80.55 77.15 78.62 Down .96
May 79.43 79.97 76.72 78.14 Down .84
Jun 78.92 79.35 76.31 77.64 Down .75
Jul 78.15 78.41 75.88 77.12 Down .68
Aug 77.60 78.04 75.29 76.57 Down .65
Sep 75.98 76.04 75.04 76.04 Down .62
Oct 76.66 77.06 74.38 75.54 Down .60
Nov 76.06 76.55 73.78 75.04 Down .61
Dec 74.00 74.55 74.00 74.55 Down .58
Jan 73.65 74.09 73.65 74.09 Down .56
Feb 73.14 73.70 73.14 73.70 Down .54
Mar 72.80 73.34 72.80 73.34 Down .51
Apr 72.51 73.01 72.51 73.01 Down .50
May 73.84 74.00 71.55 72.68 Down .51
Jun 72.31 Down .51
Jul 71.98 Down .50
Aug 71.69 Down .49
Sep 71.42 Down .47
Oct 71.19 Down .49
Nov 71.92 72.22 69.86 70.95 Down .50
Dec 71.89 71.89 69.65 70.65 Down .51
Jan 70.39 Down .49
Feb 70.12 Down .48
Mar 69.86 Down .48
Apr 69.62 Down .47
May 69.36 Down .48
Jun 69.07 Down .49
Jul 68.83 Down .48
Aug 68.60 Down .48
Sep 68.39 Down .48
Oct 68.21 Down .49
Nov 69.19 69.19 67.11 68.02 Down .49
Dec 67.74 Down .49
Jan 67.48 Down .48
Feb 67.25 Down .48
Mar 67.05 Down .48
Apr 66.86 Down .48
May 66.67 Down .48
Jun 66.43 Down .48
Jul 66.24 Down .50
Aug 66.05 Down .51
Sep 65.89 Down .52
Oct 65.70 Down .52
Nov 66.55 66.55 65.55 65.55 Down .53
Dec 65.34 Down .53
Jan 65.08 Down .53
Feb 64.86 Down .53
Mar 64.67 Down .52
Apr 64.51 Down .52
May 64.33 Down .53
Jun 64.12 Down .52
Jul 63.89 Down .54
Aug 63.71 Down .55
Sep 63.55 Down .56
Oct 63.41 Down .57
Nov 63.10 63.31 63.10 63.31 Down .58
Dec 63.13 Down .58
Jan 62.77 Down .59
Feb 62.51 Down .59
Mar 62.40 Down .59
Apr 62.21 Down .59
May 62.08 Down .60
Jun 61.95 Down .60
Jul 61.79 Down .60
Aug 61.67 Down .60
Sep 61.45 Down .61
Oct 61.30 Down .61
Nov 61.16 Down .63
Dec 60.97 Down .60
Jan 60.82 Down .60
Feb 60.64 Down .59
Mar 60.43 Down .58
Apr 60.27 Down .58
May 60.07 Down .57
Jun 59.89 Down .56
Jul 59.78 Down .56
Aug 59.64 Down .55
Sep 59.47 Down .54
Oct 59.35 Down .54
Nov 59.23 Down .53
Dec 59.06 Down .53
Jan 58.89 Down .53
Feb 58.75 Down .53
Mar 58.57 Down .53
Apr 58.43 Down .53
May 58.30 Down .53
Jun 58.17 Down .52
Jul 58.03 Down .52
Aug 57.90 Down .52
Sep 57.76 Down .52
Oct 57.62 Down .52
Nov 57.43 Down .52
Dec 57.41 Down .50
Jan 57.30 Down .49
Feb 57.21 Down .47
Mar 57.10 Down .46
Apr 57.02 Down .44
May 56.91 Down .43
Jun 56.82 Down .41
Jul 56.73 Down .39
Aug 56.62 Down .38
Sep 56.53 Down .36
Oct 56.43 Down .35
Nov 56.33 Down .33
Dec 56.26 Down .33
Jan 56.20 Down .33
Feb 56.14 Down .33
Mar 56.09 Down .33
Apr 56.02 Down .33
May 55.94 Down .33
Jun 55.84 Down .33
Jul 55.75 Down .33
Aug 55.64 Down .33
Sep 55.55 Down .33
Oct 55.45 Down .33
Nov 55.36 Down .33
Dec 55.29 Down .33
Jan 55.23 Down .33