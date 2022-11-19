Portugal is last qualifier for 2023 Rugby World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Portugal has grabbed the last qualifying spot in the 2023 Rugby World Cup in dramatic style.

Samuel Marques' long-range penalty kick after the fulltime hooter earned Portugal a 16-16 draw with the United States on Friday in Dubai and the 20th and final qualifying berth.

The Lobos have reached only their second Rugby World Cup. They go back to France where they made their tournament debut in 2007. They complete Pool C with Wales, Australia, Fiji and Georgia.

The U.S. has missed the Rugby World Cup for only the second time. The other was the 1995 tournament in South Africa.

Both teams beat Hong Kong and Kenya in the final round-robin qualifying tournament to set up their decider. But Portugal had a better points differential of 17-plus and could afford to draw with the U.S. to advance.

But the Eagles took the lead in the 60th minute with its only try by hooker Kapeli Pifeleti from a charge off a ruck. AJ MacGinty converted for 16-13.

The Eagles also had a man advantage after Portugal prop Francisco Fernandes was sin-binned, but the U.S. played safety-first rugby.

A scrum penalty on their tryline gave the Lobos a last chance with minutes left, and they worked their way into the Eagles' half. Flyhalf Jerónimo Portela's dropped goal attempt from 40 meters hit the right upright but Portugal had penalty advantage.

The scrumhalf Marques, who had already missed two penalty kicks at the start of the half, hit his last chance true in the 82nd minute for the draw.

“Simply unbelievable,” Portugal captain Tomas Appleton said.

