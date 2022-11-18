ECHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|12
|11
|0
|1
|0
|23
|55
|23
|Worcester
|12
|10
|2
|0
|0
|20
|51
|33
|Reading
|10
|5
|4
|1
|0
|11
|31
|30
|Trois-Rivieres
|11
|4
|6
|1
|0
|9
|30
|44
|Maine
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|30
|37
|Adirondack
|9
|2
|4
|2
|1
|7
|26
|34
|Norfolk
|13
|1
|12
|0
|0
|2
|27
|64
|Florida
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|29
|22
|Savannah
|8
|5
|1
|2
|0
|12
|31
|24
|Atlanta
|9
|6
|3
|0
|0
|12
|30
|24
|Greenville
|11
|5
|4
|2
|0
|12
|31
|33
|South Carolina
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|10
|37
|30
|Jacksonville
|9
|5
|4
|0
|0
|10
|24
|26
|Orlando
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|26
|33
|Cincinnati
|9
|7
|1
|0
|1
|15
|37
|20
|Indy
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|37
|31
|Fort Wayne
|10
|4
|4
|1
|1
|10
|35
|41
|Toledo
|8
|4
|3
|0
|1
|9
|20
|21
|Wheeling
|10
|4
|6
|0
|0
|8
|23
|29
|Kalamazoo
|9
|3
|5
|1
|0
|7
|21
|27
|Iowa
|9
|1
|7
|1
|0
|3
|27
|43
|Idaho
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|38
|21
|Wichita
|10
|7
|2
|1
|0
|15
|31
|27
|Kansas City
|10
|6
|3
|1
|0
|13
|43
|38
|Utah
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|30
|29
|Allen
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|26
|26
|Tulsa
|9
|3
|4
|2
|0
|8
|29
|36
|Rapid City
|11
|4
|7
|0
|0
|8
|28
|37
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tulsa 3, Rapid City 2
Fort Wayne 6, Indy 3
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Allen at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 5 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
No games scheduled