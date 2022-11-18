ECHL Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 12 11 0 1 0 23 55 23 Worcester 12 10 2 0 0 20 51 33 Reading 10 5 4 1 0 11 31 30 Trois-Rivieres 11 4 6 1 0 9 30 44 Maine 11 4 7 0 0 8 30 37 Adirondack 9 2 4 2 1 7 26 34 Norfolk 13 1 12 0 0 2 27 64

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 10 6 3 1 0 13 29 22 Savannah 8 5 1 2 0 12 31 24 Atlanta 9 6 3 0 0 12 30 24 Greenville 11 5 4 2 0 12 31 33 South Carolina 8 5 3 0 0 10 37 30 Jacksonville 9 5 4 0 0 10 24 26 Orlando 9 3 5 1 0 7 26 33

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 9 7 1 0 1 15 37 20 Indy 10 6 3 1 0 13 37 31 Fort Wayne 10 4 4 1 1 10 35 41 Toledo 8 4 3 0 1 9 20 21 Wheeling 10 4 6 0 0 8 23 29 Kalamazoo 9 3 5 1 0 7 21 27 Iowa 9 1 7 1 0 3 27 43

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 10 7 2 1 0 15 38 21 Wichita 10 7 2 1 0 15 31 27 Kansas City 10 6 3 1 0 13 43 38 Utah 10 6 4 0 0 12 30 29 Allen 9 4 4 1 0 9 26 26 Tulsa 9 3 4 2 0 8 29 36 Rapid City 11 4 7 0 0 8 28 37

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Tulsa 3, Rapid City 2

Fort Wayne 6, Indy 3

Friday's Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

Allen at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Florida, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Allen at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kalamazoo at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 5 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled