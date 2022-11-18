All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 17 15 2 0 30 69 36 Toronto 18 9 5 4 22 52 49 Tampa Bay 17 10 6 1 21 58 54 Detroit 17 8 5 4 20 53 57 Florida 17 9 7 1 19 57 54 Montreal 17 8 8 1 17 52 59 Buffalo 17 7 10 0 14 60 61 Ottawa 16 6 9 1 13 55 54

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA New Jersey 17 14 3 0 28 63 41 Carolina 17 10 5 2 22 52 46 N.Y. Islanders 18 11 7 0 22 61 48 N.Y. Rangers 18 8 6 4 20 54 51 Pittsburgh 17 7 7 3 17 62 61 Philadelphia 17 7 7 3 17 42 52 Washington 19 7 9 3 17 55 63 Columbus 16 6 9 1 13 49 69

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 17 10 5 2 22 66 47 Winnipeg 15 10 4 1 21 46 35 Colorado 15 9 5 1 19 54 40 Nashville 17 8 8 1 17 47 56 St. Louis 16 8 8 0 16 44 56 Minnesota 17 7 8 2 16 47 53 Chicago 16 6 7 3 15 40 51 Arizona 16 6 9 1 13 41 58

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 18 14 4 0 28 65 43 Los Angeles 19 11 7 1 23 64 64 Seattle 17 9 5 3 21 55 47 Edmonton 17 9 8 0 18 60 61 Calgary 16 7 7 2 16 48 54 San Jose 19 6 10 3 15 56 69 Vancouver 17 5 9 3 13 58 70 Anaheim 17 5 11 1 11 47 73

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

New Jersey 3, Toronto 2, OT

Boston 4, Philadelphia 1

Colorado 3, Carolina 2, OT

Columbus 6, Montreal 4

Dallas 6, Florida 4

Tampa Bay 4, Calgary 1

Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 4

Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2

St. Louis 5, Washington 4, SO

Seattle 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Vegas 4, Arizona 1

Detroit 7, San Jose 4

Friday's Games

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey at Ottawa, 1 p.m.

Calgary at Florida, 4 p.m.

Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Ottawa at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.