All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Boston
|17
|15
|2
|0
|30
|69
|36
|Toronto
|18
|9
|5
|4
|22
|52
|49
|Tampa Bay
|17
|10
|6
|1
|21
|58
|54
|Detroit
|17
|8
|5
|4
|20
|53
|57
|Florida
|17
|9
|7
|1
|19
|57
|54
|Montreal
|17
|8
|8
|1
|17
|52
|59
|Buffalo
|17
|7
|10
|0
|14
|60
|61
|Ottawa
|16
|6
|9
|1
|13
|55
|54
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New Jersey
|17
|14
|3
|0
|28
|63
|41
|Carolina
|17
|10
|5
|2
|22
|52
|46
|N.Y. Islanders
|18
|11
|7
|0
|22
|61
|48
|N.Y. Rangers
|18
|8
|6
|4
|20
|54
|51
|Pittsburgh
|17
|7
|7
|3
|17
|62
|61
|Philadelphia
|17
|7
|7
|3
|17
|42
|52
|Washington
|19
|7
|9
|3
|17
|55
|63
|Columbus
|16
|6
|9
|1
|13
|49
|69
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Dallas
|17
|10
|5
|2
|22
|66
|47
|Winnipeg
|15
|10
|4
|1
|21
|46
|35
|Colorado
|15
|9
|5
|1
|19
|54
|40
|Nashville
|17
|8
|8
|1
|17
|47
|56
|St. Louis
|16
|8
|8
|0
|16
|44
|56
|Minnesota
|17
|7
|8
|2
|16
|47
|53
|Chicago
|16
|6
|7
|3
|15
|40
|51
|Arizona
|16
|6
|9
|1
|13
|41
|58
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Vegas
|18
|14
|4
|0
|28
|65
|43
|Los Angeles
|19
|11
|7
|1
|23
|64
|64
|Seattle
|17
|9
|5
|3
|21
|55
|47
|Edmonton
|17
|9
|8
|0
|18
|60
|61
|Calgary
|16
|7
|7
|2
|16
|48
|54
|San Jose
|19
|6
|10
|3
|15
|56
|69
|Vancouver
|17
|5
|9
|3
|13
|58
|70
|Anaheim
|17
|5
|11
|1
|11
|47
|73
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
New Jersey 3, Toronto 2, OT
Boston 4, Philadelphia 1
Colorado 3, Carolina 2, OT
Columbus 6, Montreal 4
Dallas 6, Florida 4
Tampa Bay 4, Calgary 1
Nashville 5, N.Y. Islanders 4
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 4
Winnipeg 3, Anaheim 2
St. Louis 5, Washington 4, SO
Seattle 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT
Vegas 4, Arizona 1
Detroit 7, San Jose 4
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
New Jersey at Ottawa, 1 p.m.
Calgary at Florida, 4 p.m.
Buffalo at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Carolina at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Dallas, 8 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Vegas at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Florida at Columbus, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Chicago, 7 p.m.
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.
Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Edmonton at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Ottawa at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Vegas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.