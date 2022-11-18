Penaud to start against Japan, Lucu replaces Dupont

MARCOUSSIS, France (AP) — Winger Damian Penaud will start against Japan in France's final autumn test this weekend despite hurting his right knee during training.

The French rugby federation said Friday that scrumhalf Maxime Lucu will replace captain Antoine Dupont, who was was suspended for four weeks for his red card against world champion South Africa.

Dupont will miss his team’s rugby test against Japan on Sunday at Toulouse stadium, and three games for his club.

Penaud limped off the pitch Thursday during a high intensity training session but the incident turned out to be just a scare.

Lucu will partner Romain Ntamack at half-back.

France coach Fabien Galthie made two other changes from the 30-26 Springboks win, with prop Reda Wardi replacing the injured Cyrill Baille, and lock Romain Taofifenua coming in for Thibaud Flament.

After edging Australia by a point, France ended a 13-year run without a win over South Africa last week. Since beating New Zealand last November, the French have not looked back, sweeping the Six Nations and all else before them.

___

France squad: Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Yoram Moefana; Romain Ntamack, Maxime Lucu; Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (captain), Anthony Jelonch; Romain Taofifenua, Cameron Woki; Uini Atonio, Julien Marchand, Reda Wardi. Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Dany Priso, Sipili Falatea, Florian Verhaeghe, Bastien Chalureau, Sekou Macalou, Baptiste Couilloud, Matthieu Jalibert.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports