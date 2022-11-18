SMART STREET LIGHTING Market Trends, Business Overview, Industry Growth, and Forecast 2022 To 2030

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the SMART STREET LIGHTING market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

The Global Smart Street Lighting market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR52

Market Overview

Smart Street lighting is a rapidly growing lighting market. At present’ a lot of countries are replacing the traditional street lights with the smart LED street lighting lamps. Globally’ there are about 281.4 million streetlights in the world and is expected that it will reach 338.9 million by 2025. The traditional high intensity discharge lamps (HID) consume a lot of energy and generate lots of heat. Thus’ with the growing awareness and the need to reduce the carbon footprints globally’ countries have started replacing the street lights with smart LED lights. The smart street lighting poles can be turned “ON” or “OFF” through the smart devices. Most of the smart poles are enabled with motion sensors which turn ON whenever there is movement near the pole.

According to the Report Ocean analyst’ the smart street lighting market will grow at an estimated CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Europe is the biggest market for the smart street lighting followed by Americas. The countries which are leading in the smart street lighting market are Germany’ UK’ and US. The upcoming markets for the smart street lighting are India’ China’ and Poland due to the growing number of smart cities projects in these countries.

Key players covered in this report are GE Lighting’ Philips Lighting’ Acuity Brands’ Osram and Honeywell Lighting. The research report provides a comprehensive review of Connectivity Technologies’ Lighting lamps’ Network Components’ Upcoming and On-Going Smart street lighting projects and Regions.

This study covers and analyses “Smart Street Lighting Market” globally. Bringing out the complete key insights of this industry’ this report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiative and technologies related to the market. In addition’ it helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR52

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Central Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia-Pacific

With the increasing energy requirements and need to reduce the effect of the global warming’ the countries across the globe have started investing on energy efficient outdoor street lighting systems. These smart lighting lamps generate less heat and consume less energy. The smart street lighting poles automatically adjust the brightness according to the time of the day. These smart lighting solutions can be operated manually as well as remotely. At present’ most of the governments across the globe have completely banned or have implemented strict rules and regulations for the usage of high energy consumable lighting lamps such as incandescent lamps.

In developed economies such as Europe’ most of the smart street lamps today are enabled with cameras’ hence’ increasing the security at the highways’ residential streets’ public places such as shopping malls’ sports stadiums’ and airports. Apart from the above-mentioned features’ these lights are capable of sending alert messages to the registered number as soon as any suspicious activity takes place in its lighting area. Most of the lighting systems available today are sensor-enabled and supports technologies such as Wi-Fi’ Bluetooth’ ZigBee’ Radio Frequency (RF) and Powerline Communication (PLC).

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR52

Key Players Covered in the Report

Koninklijke Philips N.V

GE Lighting

Osram Lighting

Acuity Brands Lighting’ Inc.

Honeywell Lighting

John Cullen Lighting

Schneider Electric

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines Corp.(IBM)

Cisco Systems’ Inc

Intel Corporation

Smart Lighting Engineering (SLE)

LED Roadway Lighting Ltd. (LRL)

Tvilight Intelligent Lighting

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date statistics compiled by our researchers. These provide you with historical and forecast data, which is analyzed to tell you why your market is set to change

This enables you to anticipate market changes to remain ahead of your competitors

You will be able to copy data from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your marketing plans, business presentations, or other strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and table format will enable you to pinpoint the information you require quickly

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry concerning recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes in-depth analysis of the market from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

6-month post-sales analyst support

Request Full Report, here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR52

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATESTel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/