Bare Metal Cloud Market Growth 2022 : Movements by Key Findings, Industry Impact, Latest Trend Analysis, Progression Status, Revenue Expectation to 2030

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Bare Metal Cloud market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market's characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies.

Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

According to Report ocean’ the “Worldwide Bare Metal Cloud” market will have a CAGR of 43.2% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

Market Overview

Bare-metal cloud is the niche segment of traditional IaaS where the cloud services are directly running on local infrastructure and not on virtualized infrastructure. It is a public cloud service where the client hires hardware resources from a third party. The demand for bare metal cloud emerged due to the high pressure on traditional public clouds to get high-performance workloads. The bare metal cloud is a single-tenant server which does not have virtual machines leading to high performance and efficiency. The bare-metal replaces the virtualization of the cloud with one single dedicated server to reduce the overhead costs.

One of the major advantages of the bare-metal cloud is the flexibility and scalability it is offering. Users here can modify the bare-metal cloud depending upon the requirements and workloads. The bare metal cloud is being used for blog data applications and high-data transaction workload that cannot tolerate the latency.

Some of the players included in the report are Rackspace’ Internap’ CenturyLink’ and IBM. The worldwide bare metal cloud market is segmented by types’ end-users’ deployment model’ and regions. North America is expected to be the biggest market in terms of revenue contribution while Latin America (LA) and the Middle East & Africa (MEA) are expected to expand the market in the upcoming years.

Hardware segment holds the majority of the share in 2016 and is expected to lead by 2022. The services segment follows the hardware segment. In services’ consulting and training accounts for the majority of the share as companies have to invest in professionals to make them understand how the technology works. Integration services hold the second highest share in the services segment. In the end-user segment’ BFSI holds the majority of the share followed by government and manufacturing sector.

The study covers and analyzes the “Worldwide Bare Metal Cloud” market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiative’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

North America

US

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America’ Africa and Middle East (LAAM)

The bare metal cloud was started by IaaS cloud providers and IT vendors those wanted to integrate separate infrastructure. Providers present in the market are offering end-users to customize their server and storage area according to the needs of the organization. In addition’ government and BFSI sectors are mostly relying on infrastructure for improvement in the storage infrastructure.

The entire system includes IaaS architecture that helps in quick’ scalable’ and flexible distribution of services leveraging continuous optimal principles. The features included are collaborative principles’ web-oriented architectures’ designing’ knowledge distribution and innovation centric’ velocity-focused processes’ and programmable management. The IT services offer the integration and consulting services that leverage the traditional IaaS to analytical IaaS leveraging the use of hardware and software. This will result in better scalability’ flexibility’ reliability’ and low ownership cost owing to less maintenance cost.

There are many factors driving the market for the bare metal cloud which includes demand for wireless communication’ adoption of cloud-based services’ an increase in development of government regulations’ and removal of a noisy neighbor.

Availability of capacity and performance management skills for specific verticals is further expected to grow the market bare metal cloud over the coming years.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Rackspace Hosting Inc.

Internap Corp.

IBM Corp.

CenturyLink Inc.

Limestone Networks Inc.

Scaleway

Media Temple

Datapipe

Packet

Bigstep

