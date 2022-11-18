Smart Street Lighting Market : Analysis by Size, Share Trends, Future Growth, Emerging Trends, Qualitative Outlook and Global Forecast to 2030

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Smart Street Lighting market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

Other business intelligence tools include market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, industrial chain, market effect factors analysis, global market size forecast, market data and graphs and statistics, tables, bar and pie charts, and more. Obtain a thorough report (with a full TOC, more than 100 tables, figures, and charts). – Extensive Analysis Impact Analysis of the Pre- and Post-COVID-19 Market Outbreak.

According to Report Ocean’ the “Smart Street Lighting Market in India” will grow at an estimated CAGR of 42.2% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR55

Market Overview

India is one of the biggest smart lighting markets in Asia Pacific. It is predicted that the investments in smart lighting will double in the country and around 27.5 million street lamps will be replaced with LED lamps in the coming 2-3 years. One of the key reasons for replacing the traditional high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) is that they consume a lot of energy and generate a lot of heat. Thus’ with the growing awareness and to reduce the carbon footprints’ the government has started replacing the traditional street lights with smart street lights. Andhra Pradesh (AP) and Himachal Pradesh (HP) have started working on the smart street lighting projects. These smart street lighting poles can be turned “ON” or “OFF” through the smart devices. Most of the smart poles are enabled with motion sensors which turn “ON” whenever there is a movement near the pole.

Key players covered in the report are GE Lighting’ Philips Lighting’ Acuity Brands’ Osram Licht AG’ Eveready Industries India Ltd.’ Bajaj Electricals’ Havells India Ltd.’ and SYSKA LED Lights. The report provides a comprehensive review of connectivity technologies’ lighting lamps’ and network components’ upcoming and on-going smart street lighting projects in the country.

The study covers and analyzes the “Smart Street Lighting” market in India. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry’ the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends’ current market scenario’ government initiative’ and technologies related to the market. In addition’ helps the venture capitalist in understanding the companies better and take informed decisions.

SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR55

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Indian Market

With the increasing energy requirements and the need to reduce the effect of the global warming’ the countries across the globe have started investing on emerging efficient outdoor street lighting systems. The smart lighting lamps generate less heat and consume less energy. The smart street lighting poles automatically adjust the brightness according to the time of the day. These smart lighting solutions can be operated manually as well as remotely. At present’ most of the governments across the globe have completely banned or have implemented strict rules and regulations for the usage of high energy consumable lighting lamps such as incandescent and LED lamps.

In few parts of India already the adoption of LED street lighting has be implemented. But still the adoption of smart street lighting is at nascent state’ it is expected that in next five years most part of the country will be implemented with smart street lightings.

The Smart Street Lighting market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 42.2% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc. :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR55

Key Players Covered in the Report

Philips

OSRAM Licht AG

Eveready Industries India Ltd.

Bajaj Electricals Ltd.

Havells India Ltd.

SYSKA LED Lights

Microsoft Corporation

IBM

Cisco System Inc.

Intel Corporation

Wipro Lighting

Maven Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Kii Corp.

NTL Electronics India Ltd.

Key Reasons to Buy this Report:

Access to date statistics compiled by our researchers. These provide you with historical and forecast data, which is analyzed to tell you why your market is set to change

This enables you to anticipate market changes to remain ahead of your competitors

You will be able to copy data from the Excel spreadsheet straight into your marketing plans, business presentations, or other strategic documents

The concise analysis, clear graph, and table format will enable you to pinpoint the information you require quickly

Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry concerning recent developments which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

Includes in-depth analysis of the market from various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

6-month post-sales analyst support

Request Full Report, here:- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=IR55

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATESTel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/