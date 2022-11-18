Wearable Device Security Market 2022 : Size, Share, Industry Analysis, Growth, And Forecast 2030

Report Ocean recently added a research report on the Wearable Device Security market. The report includes an extensive analysis of the market’s characteristics, COVID-19 impact, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. In addition, it traces the development of the market over time and projects regional market growth. It compares the market to other markets and situates it in relation to the larger market.

The “Worldwide Wearable Device Security” market is expected to reach $35.70 billion by 2022′ growing at an estimated CAGR of 51.4% during the forecast period 2016-2022.

Market Overview

The wearable technology is comparatively a new technology and has started witnessing the growth since the last 2-3 years. The wearable electronic devices such as wristbands’ eyewears’ earwears and footwears provide hands-free operations’ real-time data monitoring and network communication. At present’ the wearable devices are being used in different industry verticals such as healthcare’ BFSI’ defence and retail.

According to Report Ocean' the "Worldwide Wearable Device Security" market will grow at an estimated CAGR of 51.4% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Since wearable technology is being adopted by almost all the industries' the security concerns for this market are high. One of the key concerns of the wearable technology market is the data privacy. Thus' to resolve this problem' a lot of security software providers are entering the market to provide secure solutions to the industry. At present' North America is one of the key wearable device security markets. Some of the players covered in the report are Fitbit' Apple' Google' Garmin' Nike' Microsoft' HP' CrowdOptic' BotFactory' ODG' Biovotion and Innovega.

The study covers and analyzes the "Worldwide Wearable Device Security" market. Bringing out the complete key insights of the industry' the report aims to provide an opportunity for players to understand the latest trends' current market scenario' government initiative' and technologies related to the market.

Region/Country Cover in the Report

Regions:

Americas

US

Canada

Brazil

Western Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

Australia

Eastern Europe’ Middle East and Africa

The wearable device security market is a rapidly growing market. The increase in the number of wearable device users at the workplace and at homes is driving the wearable device market. The Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) policy at the workplace is posing a security threat to the enterprises. Most of these devices can easily enter into the enterprise data network and hence’ can steal or tamper the data. To overcome such type of threats’ the companies have started investing in different security solutions such as Role Based Access Control (RBAC)’ Risk & Vulnerability Management’ Intrusion Detection and Intrusion Prevention System and DDoS Mitigation. The potential data security types are cloud security’ wireless security’ application security and network security.

At present’ the popular wearable devices are wrist wears such as smartwatches and wristbands’ eyewear’ footwear’ and smart clothing. The upcoming wearable devices are smart jewellery and smart belts. Currently’ the market is witnessing growth in the end-user markets such as healthcare’ BFSI’ and retail. The other end-users are sports industry’ public’ and oil gas. Americas and Asia Pacific are the leading wearable device security markets. Western Europe is the fastest growing wearable device security market. The UK’ Germany’ and France are the leading wearable device security markets in the region. The rapid technology advancements and investments from the security players in these regions are supporting the growth of the market. Western Europe is the fastest growing wearable device security market mainly driven by the healthcare’ sports and gaming industries.

Key Players Covered in the Report

Fitbit’ Inc.

Apple Inc.

Google Inc.

Nike Inc.

Garmin Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

HP Inc.

CrowdOptic Inc.

Biovotion

BotFactory

Innovega’ Inc.

Avegant

Vuzix

Lumus

Osterhout Design Group (ODG)

