Asia-Pacific Articulated Robots Market Size Set For Explosive Growth CAGR of 13.69%

Asia-Pacific articulated robot market is expected to grow by 13.69% in terms of robot system revenue and reach $43.57 billion by 2026, representing the largest regional market in the world. The annual shipment in this region will advance to 477.24 thousand units in 2026 with a 2019-2026 CAGR of 16.57%.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Adept Technology Inc.

Comau S.p.A

Daihen Corp.

Denso Wave Inc.

Ellison Technologies Inc.

Epson Robotics

Fanuc Corp.

Genmark Automation, Inc.

Kawasaki Robotics Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nachi Fujikoshi Corp.

Panasonic Corporation (Activelink)

Pari Robotics

Rethink Robotics, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schunk GmbH

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Universal Robots

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Based on subsystem

> Hardware

> Software

> Services

Based on function

> Soldering & Welding

> Material Handling

> Assembling & Disassembling

> Painting & Dispensing

> Milling & Grinding

> Cutting & Processing

> Others

Based on component

> Robot Controller Unit

> Robotic Arm

> End Effector

> Drive

> Sensors

> Power Supply

> Motors

> Others

Based on payload

> <20 KG

> 20-80 KG

> 80-300 KG

> >300 KG

Based on application in industrial verticals

> Automotive

> Electrical & Electronics

> Metal & Machinery

> Chemicals, Rubber & Plastics

> Medical & Pharmaceutical

> Food & Agriculture

> Others

Geographically

> Japan

> China

> South Korea

> Taiwan

> India

> Rest of APAC

