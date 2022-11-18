North America Smart Pigging Market Size Boosting The Growth Worldwide | Intertek Group, Onstream Pipeline Inspection

Report Ocean has published a new report on the North America Smart Pigging Market in diverse regions to produce a report with more than 250 pages. This market report is an excellent fusion of qualitative and quantitative data emphasizing major industry changes, business and competitor difficulties in gap analysis, and potential new possibilities in the North America Smart Pigging Market.
Report Ocean predicts North America smart pigging market to reach $343.4 million in 2025, continuing its dominance in global market during 2019-2025 .
Key Players:
3P Services GmbH & Co KG
A.Hak Industrial Services B.V.
Applus
Aubin Group
Baker Hughes
Cokebusters
Corrosion Control Engineering
Dacon Inspection Services
Enduro Pipeline Services
Halfwave As
Intertek Group
Jamison Products LP
Lin Scan
NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG
Onstream Pipeline Inspection
Penspen
Pigs Unlimited International Inc.
Pigtek Ltd
Quest Integrity Group
Romstar
Rosen Group
Rouge Pipeline & Process Services
T.D. Williamson
Based on technology
> Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL)
> Ultrasonic Test (UT)
> Caliper
Based on application
> Crack and Leak Detection
> Metal Loss/Corrosion Detection
> Geometry Measurement and Bend Detection
> Others
Based on end-user
> Gas
> Oil
> Chemicals
> Others
Geographically
> U.S.
> Canada
