Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market Size 2022 | Newest Industry Data, Future Trends and Forecast 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market is valued at approximately USD 21.35 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Advanced lead-acid batteries are well-established and developed rechargeable storage technology that is highly adapted for energy storage systems owing to their performance, safety, and excellent recycling capabilities. The rising technological advancements and growth of the telecom sector, easily recyclable compared to a lithium-ion battery, and increasing strategic initiatives by the key market players are bolstering the market demand across the globe.

According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), in 2019, the gross revenue of the telecom sector stood at USD 33.97 billion, which continuously increases and reach USD 37.36 billion in the year 2021. Therefore, the development of the telecom sector is propelling the demand for advanced lead-acid batteries, which is accelerating market growth. Moreover, the rise in renewable energy generation targets and the development of data centre infrastructure is leveraging the forthcoming market in the forthcoming years. However, low-cost alternatives in energy storage space and increasing adoption of electric vehicles stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Advanced Lead Acid Battery Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific dominated the market in terms of revenue, owing to the rising government support and increasing deployment of battery energy storage systems in residential and public utility applications. Whereas North America is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as an increase in automotive production, as well as the presence of leading market players, are burgeoning the market growth in the forecasting years.

Major market players included in this report are:

Enersys

Exide Industries Ltd.

GS Yuasa International Ltd.

Clarios

Leoch International Technology Limited.

Crown Battery

Narada Power

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.

Fiamm Energy Technology S.p.A.

Tianneng Battery Group

Recent Developments in the Market:

In January 2021, Kolkata Discom CESC and Exide entered into a partnership agreement for the advancement of a grid-connected 315 kWh battery energy storage system (BESS) at low tension (LT) distribution system. This development allows for improved peak load control.

In July 2020, EnerSys announced the company’s collaboration with Blink Charging Co., enabling the progress of high-power wireless and improved DC fast charging (DCFC) systems with combined battery storage for the transportation market.

In June 2019, EnerSys publicized that the company invested more than USD 100 million in new capital over the next three years. The company aim to scale up its Thin Plate Pure Lead (TPPL) capacity, with an expected 15% rise. These two initiatives upgraded TPPL capacity with over USD 500 million per year when combined.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Stationary

Motive

By Construction Method:

Flooded

VRLA (Valve Regulated Lead Acid battery)

By End User:

Utility

Transportation

Industrial

Commercial & Residential

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

Key questions answered: This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: Our professionally crafted report contains precise responses and pinpoints the excellent opportunities for investors to make new investments. It also suggests superior market plan trajectories along with a comprehensive analysis of current market infrastructures, prevailing challenges, opportunities, etc. To help companies design their superior strategies, this report mentions information about end-consumer target groups and their potential operational volumes, along with the potential regions and segments to target and the benefits and limitations of contributing to the market. Any market’s robust growth is derived by its driving forces, challenges, key suppliers, key industry trends, etc., which is thoroughly covered in our report. Apart from that, the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

