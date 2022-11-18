India launches first privately made space rocket

India's first privately-developed Vikram-S rocket was successfully launched from the Indian Space Agency's launch site in Chennai, on Friday.

The 545-kg rocket, named "Prarambh" ("Start"), travelled in an arc and reached a peak altitude of 89.5 km. This was just shy of the Karman line at 100 km altitude, that separates Earth from outer space.

The midday launch was live telecast by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

It eventually splashed down in the Bay of Bengal about 5 minutes after launch, officials said.

"I'm happy to announce the successful completion of Mission Prarambh, the beginning," said Pawan Goenka, the head of the Indian government organization that oversees commercial space operations.

Indian private space program takes off

The single-stage, solid-fuel rocket built was with "carbon composite structures and 3D-printed components," according to startup Skyroot Aerospace that developed the rocket.

Compared to current platforms, Skyroot seeks to reduce development costs for launching small satellites by up to 90%. Starting the next year, it intends to carry out satellite-delivery launches.

Skyroot's Vikram-S mission is named after the father of India's space program, Vikram Sarabhai.

Eyeing larger commercial space sector stake

In order to supplement its publicly-funded space program, which is renowned for its low-cost launches and missions, the Indian government has been working to create a commercial space sector.

It seeks to increase its current 2% market share in commercial space globally.

India became the first Asian country to reach Mars in 2014 with its Mangalyaan orbiter, launched by ISRO. It cost only $74 million (€76.59 million) to build.

In October, 36 broadband satellites were successfully launched into low earth orbit by ISRO.

