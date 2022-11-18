Ethernet Media Converters Market Size, trends, analysis, and development status 2022

Global Ethernet Media Converters Market to reach USD $$ billion by 2025. Global Ethernet Media Converters Market valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than % over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

Increasing data volume of the market and the compatibility facility provided by the media converter that provides the interconnection between the different modes of data transfer are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Ethernet Media Converters Market. An Ethernet Media Converter facilitates a connection between two network devices with copper ports over extended distances via fiber optic cabling. The major advantages of Ethernet media converters include, EMI/RFI emissions or interference as the device will convert the electrical data signals into light pulses which will travel within the fiber optic cabling. Additionally, it provides isolation of both network nodes and eliminates the risk of ground loop and voltage spikes from lightning.

Wherever long network runs are needed that exceed the 100-meter maximum segment period of traditional copper UTP/STP for example large Corporate or University campuses, large high-rise buildings or Municipal buildings that cover a wide area or wherever ground loops or voltage spikes from lightning, Ethernet media converters are the most preferred tool for eliminating the risk and reduce the transition cost. This is also used in intense EMI/RFI where the concerns regarding the interference and transition losses of your network exist such as Industrial/Manufacturing Facilities and in environments where the introduction of stray electrical signals are strictly regulated such as hospitals, clean rooms, and aircraft.

The regional analysis of Global Ethernet Media Converters Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Deployment:

> 10Mbps Media Converter

> 10/100Mbps Media Converter

> 10/100/1000Mbps Media Converter

> Gigabit Media Converter

> Other

By End-Use:

> Industrial

> Commercial

> Residential

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include AMD Telecom S.A., Advantech (B&B Electronics), LCSI, Siemens, Phoenix Contact, L-com, Antaira, Cisco, Red Lion, MICROSENS, EtherWAN Systems, Westermo, Shenzhen 3onedata Technology, GE, Digital Energy, Versa Technology, Atop Technologies and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Ethernet Media Converters Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

