loud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Key Priority Areas Of Action And Enhancing Risk Management Capacities 2022-2030

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market to reach USD 16.69 billion by 2025. Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market valued approximately USD 3.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

Increasing penetration of services based on cloud, features like real-time monitoring apps and capabilities to control the data loss are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market.

There is a risk of malware is associated with the data stored in the cloud and this works as a constraint in the market growth. A cloud access security broker (CASB) is a software that facilitates between the infrastructure of an organization and infrastructure of a cloud vendor. For many organizations, security apprehensions and compliance hinder the acceptance of the cloud-based services. Therefore, the market for CASB is growing. The CASB have a variety of functions out of which some main functions are visibility, data security, compliance, and threat protection. The CASB helps in improving data security by providing visibility into applications and data in the cloud in an organization which includes the data is being accessed by users as well as the device that is being used by those users. CASB impose policies for corporate security to control over sensitive data access and also ensures the proper data encryption. CASB makes sure that the cloud usage fulfills industry regulations. Moreover, the software as a service provider access to some business functionality at low operating expenses. Thus, the implementation of software as a service is increasing among businesses.

Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report :- https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16430

The regional analysis of Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

> Software

> Services

By Cloud Deployment:

> Software as a Service

> Platform as a Service

> Infrastructure as a Service

Request for Query or Customization :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16430

By Industry:

> Vertical

> BFSI

> Education

> Government

> Healthcare and Life Sciences

> Manufacturing

> Retail and Wholesale

> Telecom And IT

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include –

Imperva Inc, Skyhigh Networks, CloudLock Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Elastica, Bitglass Inc, CipherCloud Inc, Protegrity USA, Inc., Netskope, Adallom and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market in Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

Request full Report:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=16430

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

Few more reports-

Cyber Warfare Market

Cloud Service Brokerage Market

Collaborative Robots Market

Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

Cloud Monitoring Market

Server Market