By-election to fill Chiang’s legislative seat in Taipei set for Jan. 8

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Following the local elections on Nov. 26, voters in parts of Taipei City will have to go the polls again Jan. 8 to elect a successor to Legislator Wayne Chiang (蔣萬安).

The Kuomintang (KMT) candidate for mayor of the capital announced his resignation from the Legislative Yuan Nov. 10, with the Central Election Commission (CEC) deciding Friday (Nov. 18) on a date for a by-election to replace him.

As he has still more than one year left for his legislative term, which ends on Jan. 31, 2024, a by-election will be required for his constituency, which covers all of the Zhongshan District and part of the Songshan District.

Chiang, a grandson of late President Chiang Ching-kuo (蔣經國), was one of 12 candidates running for Taipei City mayor. His main rivals were seen as former Vice Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), who was running as an independent, and former Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) for the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

According to the timetable set by the CEC, candidates for the legislative seat had to register from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, per UDN. They will have the opportunity to present their views live on television from Dec. 29 to Jan. 7.

