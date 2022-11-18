Asia's premier digital marketing conference, DigiAsia, held in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei hosted the 2022 DigiAsia conference from Nov. 17-19, drawing experts in advertising and marketing from across Asia to share their insights on current trends and potential for online advertising in the digital age.

This year’s DigiAsia conference had the theme of “Web3 Rhapsody,” expressing the challenges facing a new generation of advertisers as they seek to innovate and transform their industry to adapt to the Web3 era. DigiAsia, held alongside the Meet Taipei Startup Festival at the Taipei Expo Park, made Taipei a hotspot for innovators, entrepreneurs and investors.



DigiAsia is a digital marketing conference held every two years in Taiwan, organized by the Taipei Association of Advertising Agencies (TAAA), under the authorization of the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA). Some notable companies sponsoring this year’s conference include Dentsu, Google, Meta, Line, and Yahoo.

TAAA Chairman, Robin Lu (盧炳勳) said that DigiAsia serves as an international platform for professionals in the digital marketing industry to exchange insights and perspectives on industry trends. The conference is also an opportunity for them to share cutting edge developments with others in the field.

To showcase the potential of digital advertising, this year’s conference integrated a virtual conference space in the metaverse with the in-person event. In the digital space, guests could explore online exhibits such as an NFT gallery of DigiBaby artwork. Then, they could move back to the physical event to hear guest speakers and browse exhibits showcasing augmented reality technology.



DigiAsia logo with the DigiBaby mascot figure.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs was represented at the event by the Director of Department of Commerce Su Wen-ling (蘇文玲). In her remarks, Su said that just as the transformation from print to television fundamentally changed the advertising and business in the 20th century, the world is now experiencing a new digital transformation.

This is not only expanding how media and technology are applied in the global marketplace, but it is also breaking through national boundaries. Su said the advertising industry will only become more important in the years ahead, while emphasizing that Taiwan recognizes the incredible power of the advertising industry and the importance of events like DigiAsia.



Su Wenling. (TAAA photo)

DigiAsia conference floor. (TAAA photo)