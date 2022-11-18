AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

A member of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) looks out of the window of a transport aircraft as it prepares to land, as he and others are deployed as pa... A member of the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) looks out of the window of a transport aircraft as it prepares to land, as he and others are deployed as part of the East African Community Regional Force (EACRF), in Goma, in eastern Congo Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis)