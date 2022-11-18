Health program at National Taiwan University boosts US student’s prospects

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A U.S. student has embarked on a promising academic journey thanks in part to the experience she gained from a program at National Taiwan University (NTU).

Brianna Elizabeth Levin from Georgia has been actively involved in the SHANTU initiative led by NTU since she enrolled in the Global Health Program (GHP) of the school on a scholarship. SHANTU is a cooperative project between NTU, nonprofit Luke International Malawi, and the Pingtung Christian Hospital in southern Taiwan.

Joining two other students, Levin traveled across the country promoting vegetable cultivation and nutrition education at local schools as part of the SHANTU initiative. She received praise from students and teachers at Xinzhuang Elementary School in New Taipei for her devotion to work over the past two years, said Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權), professor of NTU’s College of Public Health.

According to Chan, Levin has been admitted to a graduate program at the Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing in Baltimore, Maryland. He believes her admission to the school can be attributed to the SHANTU experience and that NTU’s all-English GHP program has proven exemplary.

A group of NTU students and professors flew to Malawi earlier this year to help with a public health campaign, including a polio inoculation drive as part of SHANTU. One of the least developed countries, Malawi is currently reeling from a cholera outbreak that has seen over 6,800 cases since March, per UNICEF.



Brianna Levin works on a vegetable farm. (Facebook, Chan Chang-chuan photo)



Brianna Levin during a presentation at a summer camp. (Facebook, Chan Chang-chuan photo)