Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market statistical points, value patterns, and the gross edges 2022 to 2030

Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market to reach USD 56.28 billion by 2025. Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market valued approximately USD 11.54 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 19.25% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The major factors speculated to augment the markets are growing concerns about managing severe industry regulations & compliances, organizations’ want to deliver consistent, enriched, & frictionless customer experience and growing retail & e-commerce business. Budgetary constraints in deploying Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) solutions and lack of identity standards are restraining the growth rate of the market. Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) lets organizations to securely capture and manage consumer identity and profile data, and control consumer access to applications and services.

The regional analysis of Global Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. According to segmentation, solution segment is speculated to increase with a CAGR around 18.1% and the vertical segment BFSI is expected to dominate and rise with a rate over 18%.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

> Services

> Solutions

By Authentication Type:

> Tokens

> PIN

> Passwords

> Biometrics

> Security certificates

> Knowledge-based answers

> Others

By Vertical:

> Telecom & IT

> Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

> Retail and consumer goods

> Public sector

> Media and entertainment

> Healthcare

> Travel and hospitality

> Education

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include –

Onegini, GlobalSign, IBM, Auth0, Microsoft, Trusona, Salesforce, SAP, Pirean, Okta, LoginRadius, CA Technologies, Acuant, Janrain, iWelcome, Ping Identity, SecureAuth, ForgeRock, WidasConcepts, EmpowerID, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

Target Audience of the Consumer Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market Study:

> Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

> Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

> Venture capitalists

> Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

> Third-party knowledge providers

> Investment bankers

> Investors

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

