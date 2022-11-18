Point-To-Multipoint Communication System Market Size, SWOT Analysis And Growth Strategies By Top Companies 2022-2030

Global Point-To-Multipoint Communication System Market to reach USD 1300 million by 2025.

Market Overview

The Point-to-Multipoint communication system market is developing and expanding at a significant pace. The Point-to-Multipoint is on the surging trend considering the wireless communication which consists large number of nodes, end users or end destinations. The Point-to-Multipoint basically dons there is a central base station to which the remote subscriber units or CPE (Customer premises equipment) a terminology which was originally utilized in the traditional wired telephone industry are precisely connected over the wireless medium. The connections among the base station and the subscriber units could be either line of sight considering lower frequency radio systems or non-line-of sight where the link budget permits.

Mostly, lower frequencies could provide non-line-of sight connections. Many software planning tools could be utilized to determine the viability of potential connection utilizing the topographic data as well as the link budget simulation. Frequently the point to multipoint links are introduced & installed to lower the cost of the infrastructure & enhance the number of Customer premises equipment & connectivity. Moreover, one of the primary barriers is inadequate communication of the needs & requirements of establishing an effective and accessible PEV recharging network. The private enterprises and public officials want to precisely understand the PEV & infrastructure environment & focus on consistent public awareness campaigns supporting the constant adoption of PEVs. However, there are many significant barriers taking into account expansion of EVSE infrastructure, one of the main barriers is inadequate communication of the needs & requirements of creating an easily accessible recharging network which are acting as a restraining factor considering the growth of Point-to-Multipoint communication system market considering the global scenario.

Global Point-To-Multipoint Communication System Market valued approximately USD 12 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.70% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The regional analysis of Global Point-To-Multipoint Communication System Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The Companies included in the market as follows:

> CamBium Networks

> Huawei

> Exalt Wireless

> Qinetic Group Plc

> Vision-Box

> Airspan

> Aviat Networks Inc

> Intracom Telecom

> Ceragon Networks Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

> Sub 6GHz

> 6GHz-18 GHz

> 19Ghz-38GHz

By Application:

> Mobile Network Operators

> Internet Service Providers

> Near Field Communication

> Wireless Airports

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

