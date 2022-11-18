Cloud Microservices Market Industry Analysis, size, share, and Trends, 2022-2030

Global Cloud Microservices Market to reach USD 3.05 billion by 2025. Global Cloud Microservices Market valued approximately USD 450.68 million in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 23.67% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

Market Overview

The major factors speculated to augment the markets are consumer-oriented business, digital revolutions, and propagation of the microservices architecture. The compliance and security concerns are a few of the key restraints to overcome for the major manufacturers. Microservices are an architectural methodology to create cloud applications. Here each application is built as a set of services and each is run in its own processes and each service communicates through application programming interfaces (API).

Global Cloud Microservices Market is segmented based on Component, Deployment, Organization Size, and End-Use Industry. The Platform subsegment of Component segment is forecasted is expected to dominate in terms of market share while Hybrid Cloud subsegment of Deployment segment is forecasted to grow with highest CAGR throughout the period of 2018-2025. Whereas the IT & IT Enabled Services (ITES) subsegment is anticipated to grow with the substantially highest annual rate in the End-Use Industry segment of the market.

The regional analysis of Global Cloud Microservices Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to be the leading region across the world in terms of market share size. Whereas, Asia Pacific region, owing to rising espousal of Cloud Microservices in countries such as China, India, and Japan, is expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

> Platform

> Services

By Deployment:

> Hybrid

> Private

> Public

By Organization Size:

> Small & Medium Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

> Large Enterprise

By End-Use Industry:

> Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

> Retail & eCommerce

> IT & IT Enabled Services (ITES)

> Telecom

> Media & Entertainment

> Manufacturing

> Healthcare

> Government

> Transportation & Logistics

> Others

By Regions:

> North America

o U.S.

o Canada

> Europe

o UK

o Germany

> Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

> Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players are-

Oracle, Infosys, CA Technologies, Syntel, IBM, NGINX, Microsoft, SmartBear Software, Salesforce, RapidValue Solutions, Pivotal Software, Marlabs, Kontena, RoboMQ, Macaw Software, OpenLegacy, Unifyed, Idexcel, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Weaveworks, and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer’s requirements.

