Interview with Taiwan envoy in Portugal, Chang Tsung-che

In 1544 Portuguese sailors discovered an island off the southern coast of China, which they named Formosa. More than 500 years later, in 1975, Portugal officially cut diplomatic relations with the Republic of China, later better known as Taiwan, and reestablished ties with the People's Republic of China, or China.

Today, it remains one of the few founding countries of the European Economic Area without official representation in Taiwan.

The former official representative of Taiwan in Sao Tome and Príncipe and in Brazil, Chang Tsung-che (張崇哲) was named the "de facto" ambassador of Taiwan in Portugal in July. In this interview, Tsung describes the history of the Taiwanese community in Portugal, the main challenges faced by the community, and possible spaces for cooperation between the island and Portugal in the areas of tourism, technology and business.

What is the history of Taiwanese immigration in Portugal?

"After World War II many Taiwanese emigrated either due to political instability or for economic reasons, to other countries, taking into account the state of the Taiwanese economy at the time.

The Taiwanese were free to emigrate wherever they wanted, and some families also arrived in Portugal. The first time I was here was in 1993, and at that time two families from Taiwan, who owned restaurants, lived here.

There weren't many people and I remember that on Chinese New Year we invited the Taiwanese we knew to dinner where we had four tables in the restaurant, those traditional Chinese tables which fit about 10 people. However, at the time, the number of Taiwanese was not enough to fill those four tables.

However, when I arrived in Lisbon at the end of June this year I was surprised, as there are now many young Taiwanese or families who have immigrated to Portugal either to study, or through golden visas.

Fortunately, now we have people willing to bring the community together, and they have started to call people together. We now have a chamber of commerce, which is part of the international network of Taiwanese chambers of commerce. We recently had an official ceremony and lunch with about 20 newly arrived young people.

We have lawyers, accountants, and a person with a forwarding company in Porto. There are a few people but from different areas."

How would you describe the Taiwanese community in Portugal?

"It’s true, we don’t have a very strong community here. After the First Taiwan Strait Crisis many people emigrated in the 1960s to countries such as the United States, Canada, Australia, or Latin America. Brazil, for example, has a very strong Taiwanese community, with almost 100,000 Taiwanese or descendants of Taiwanese.

But we don't have such a strong presence in Europe. Most go to the U.K., France, or Germany to study. Even in southern Europe, most Taiwanese are found in Spain or Italy.

However, more and more Taiwanese have started looking towards southern Europe, particularly Portugal. The Portuguese have a very similar character to the Taiwanese. They are friendly people, peaceful societies and welcome foreigners.

I have lived in Brazil, where crime is very present, people are robbed or even murdered, but Portugal is not like that. You can walk with money or a passport on the street safely.

More and more Taiwanese are starting to come to Portugal, but our community is still not that strong. Officially, the records of the Portuguese Immigration and Borders Service (SEF) indicate that there are about 46 Taiwanese in Portugal, but this does not really demonstrate the reality.

There are many Taiwanese who, when they arrive here and register their residence cards, indicate that they are from Taiwan, but as the official name in our passport is the Republic of China, people often get confused and put People's Republic of China.

This is one of the reasons why our passport now includes Taiwan in larger letters with the Republic of China, so that immigration people can more clearly distinguish who is who.

Therefore, during the process of applying for a residence card, the (Portugal Immigration department) SEF sometimes places this person as a resident of the People's Republic of China, which changes the statistics. Chinese propaganda campaigns that designate Taiwan as part of the country also lead many people to think that China and Taiwan are the same.

That's why we have to do a lot of work so that people here understand that Taiwan is an independent regime from China. SEF has a Taiwanese nationality category, but the officials sometimes don't know the difference and put China. I believe the true number of Taiwanese in Portugal will be between 100 and 200.

Since I arrived four months ago, I have already received at least four cases of complaints from Taiwanese that when they received their residence card they were from China. They complained, but the SEF did not accept the change."

Is there a Taiwanese business community in Portugal?

"Most Taiwanese companies are small and medium-sized companies (SMEs). We don't have as many state-owned companies as China has. This type of SME travels a lot on business, but when they invest somewhere, they rarely talk about it.

Officially, in Portugal, there is only one factory owned by a Taiwanese bicycle company. This week I found out that a helmet company in northern Portugal had been bought by a Taiwanese, but we didn't know if this businessman also didn't want to advertise it.

If you visit this factory's website, it still indicates that it is a Portuguese company, but it is, in fact, a Taiwanese company. This is another reason why the Taiwanese presence is so discreet in the statistics.

What are the most common problems faced by the Taiwanese community in Portugal?

The newcomers are people with good economic conditions, who arrive here and try to set up their businesses. For Taiwanese, there are not many problems living with foreigners, since many of these young people speak English.

English is very common here, so the language is no longer as much of a barrier as it used to be. When I arrived here in 1993, we went out on the street, and it was very difficult, almost no one spoke English. For a Taiwanese, walking down the street was like being deaf and dumb. It wasn't easy. It's not like that anymore.

Language or financial issues are no longer major obstacles. The process of applying for residency is perhaps the biggest obstacle, as the SEF is in the process of restructuring and the process is very slow. Another issue, of course, is that many people still can't tell the difference between China and Taiwan."

What efforts have been made to increase cultural and business exchanges between Portugal and Taiwan?

"I would like to boost business between the two. Last year, the total business between Portugal and Taiwan reached US$720 million (NT$22.4 billion), but this value compared to the economy of both still has a lot of room to grow. For example, Taiwan develops a lot of electronic materials and here it is easy to buy computers from Taiwanese brands like Asus.

There is also a Taiwanese motorcycle brand, Sanyang Motor, which has been sold here for a long time. Most of the trade involves materials or transport equipment, I've seen this in the stats, but I don't really know what materials are sold. It's complicated because we sell a lot of transport materials to Portugal, but we buy similar materials.

We are still investigating which areas have the most potential to develop business with Portugal. The country has a lot of fabrics or lining. Taiwan's functional fabrics represent nearly 70 percent of the world market and will be an area to explore.

Portugal also has many projects in renewable energy, the so-called circular economy, and all of this has potential.

Portugal also ranks first in bicycle exports, another area in which Taiwan dominates. We make a lot of bicycle parts and I think that's why there is already a Taiwanese factory in that area around here."

Currently, there is no Portuguese embassy in Taiwan or bilateral agreements. Is it necessary to overcome this obstacle in order to have real cooperation between the two sides?

"You know that bilateral cooperation needs two parties. Of the 15 founding countries of the European Union, 14 already have representatives or trade offices in Taiwan. Portugal is the only one that doesn't have it. This does not make commercial or tourist exchanges much easier.

Fortunately, there is now a Schengen visa and as Taiwanese residents are visa-free in this space, any Taiwanese can visit Portugal without worries. But before, for a Taiwanese to travel here it was very difficult. Tourism is another area where we can cooperate more, being an area where Taiwan is very strong.

Before the pandemic, Portugal received 24 million tourists. If we can work in this direction, there is a market of 17 million tourists who could travel to discover Portugal.

When I talk to local politicians or businessmen who tell me that Portugal would be a good place for the Taiwanese to invest, I always reply that if the Taiwanese don't know Portugal, how can they invest here?

Before the pandemic, only 7,000 Taiwanese visited Portugal per year. Taiwanese do not know Portugal well, but imagine that we have a tourism office with tourism fairs in Taiwan to increase the market.

It would be a big deal, it's easy and there's nothing political about it. That's why I've focused a lot on promoting tourism.

Before marrying someone, you have to get to know the person and date for a certain time. Tourism is a good instrument for getting to know each other.

Of these 17 million tourists, many are businessmen who, when traveling, always notice business opportunities. When I was in Sao Tome and Príncipe, I received a group of businessmen who, when they saw the abundance of fish in that country, immediately thought about business possibilities and how to turn those fish into dollars."

What would be the biggest step to take to improve businesses, cultural, or tourist relations?

"The best thing would be to sign bilateral agreements because, for businessmen, having these agreements is very reassuring to have these security guarantees. There is a lot we can do to facilitate business between Portugal and Taiwan. As most Taiwanese companies are very dynamic SMEs without agreements, these companies tend to go to countries seen as more receptive.

For example, we have signed 368 bilateral agreements with the United States. In this way, a Taiwanese businessman who travels to the United States goes with another confidence that if there is a problem, there are resources to solve it.

Sometimes there are business disputes that have to be resolved in court, but without an agreement, we don't have a system to help resolve those disputes.

We need that guarantee, and for that, we need cooperation between the two countries. Only in this way can we show that Portugal is very friendly to our people, whether tourists or business people.

In terms of cultural exchanges, there was recently a photography exhibition at the Oriente Museum in Lisbon (Chou Ching-Hui Animal Farm). For cultural initiatives by the government, we would need a larger budget from our government, and to make the Taiwanese authorities aware of these bilateral partnerships, we have to show that Portugal has the same will.

Our center doesn't receive much financial support because the relationship is at a standstill. Anyway, we try to use all the resources we have now, whether in the center or in the private sector, to move forward with exchanges.

The private sector has been very active, Portugal now has the Web Summit and seven startups from Taiwan came to show investors their projects. They are smart young people who, with new technology, are able to discover new business solutions in new areas.

Taiwan has technology, and it has these smart young people and entrepreneurs. We just have to create a platform so that these young people or business people can cooperate and get here more easily."

How would you describe the Portuguese government's attitude to relations with Taiwan?

"I can't criticize (laughs). Our relationship is at a standstill, and this has to do with the relationship between Portugal and the People's Republic of China. But for me, our relations with Portugal could be in parallel with those of China.

What this office is doing here is not political, we promote our tourism and culture. We have to have that willingness to work together and create a platform for businessmen from Taiwan or Portugal to easily set up businesses. It's not easy to escape politics, but Taiwan's politics are very flexible.

Even without diplomatic relations with most countries, we facilitate a system called a 'substantial relationship.' We may not have an embassy, but we have a commercial office, and we work. And this system works with many countries, including European countries like Spain and Italy that already have commercial offices in Taiwan.

Recently, the airline EVA Air established a new direct route between Taiwan and Milan. Because? Because representative offices worked together to establish it.

Imagine if we had a direct flight route between Taiwan and Lisbon? It would make it so much easier for tourists to come, but this is something that needs work between the two governments.

There would be no need for a ministerial agreement, just a commercial office for Portugal in Taipei. That way we could discuss how to achieve these goals, without political conflicts, and obtain greater flexibility for more business.

As the poet Fernando Pessoa said, 'God wills, man dreams, the work is born.' You have to dream, but work to make the dream come true."