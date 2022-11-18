Alexa
Taiwan eyes bigger tax incentives for semiconductor firms

Proposed draft legislation met with positive response from TSMC, MediaTek, UMC

By Eric Chang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/11/18 15:54
(Getty Images)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s executive branch proposed to increase tax breaks for the country’s chipmakers and other high-tech manufacturers on Thursday (Nov. 17).

The approved draft legislation would look to increase the current 15% tax deduction on research and development and bump it up to 25%. In addition, a 5% credit would be added for capital investment for advanced equipment, according to Nikkei. The maximum combined tax deduction is capped at 50% of the firm’s total income tax, per the report.

The new tax breaks would go into effect on Jan. 1 and be in place for seven years until 2029. The proposed legislation will now move to the Legislative Yuan for approval, which is expected to vote on the proposal by the end of the year, before it can become law, Nikkei said.

The proposed amendment was met with a positive response from the country’s biggest players, including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), MediaTek, and United Microelectronics Corp (UMC), according to CNA.
