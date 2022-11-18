Schultz scores 2, leads Kraken to 3-2 OT win over Rangers

SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the game at 3:39 in overtime and the Seattle Kraken snapped a two-game skid with a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

It was the first multi-goal game for Schultz, who is in his 12th NHL season. The 32-year-old defenseman has three goals this season.

Jared McCann also scored for Seattle. Martin Jones had 28 saves.

Mika Zibanejad and Vincent Trocheck scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin finished with 29 saves.

After a scoreless first period, Seattle built a 16-5 edge in shots on goal as the teams finished the frame tied at 1.

Schultz scored his first goal at 9:27 of the third to give Seattle a 2-1 lead. Trocheck responded at 18:06, tying the score with on Rangers’ second power-play goal of the contest and sending the game to overtime.

McCann scored the Kraken’s opening goal early in the first period. It was his seventh of the season. He got assists from Will Borgen and Jordan Eberle, who has four goals and three assists in his last five home games dating to Oct. 27 against Vancouver.

Zibanejad, who has registered points in nine of his last 10 games, scored a power-play goal at 14:58 of the first period. Seven of Zibanejad’s 10 goals this season have come on the power play. He has scored 75 power-play goals since joining the Rangers in 2016-17.

NOTES

Seattle forward Yanni Gourde played his 400th NHL game. Gourde has appeared in 310 regular-season games for the Tampa Bay Lightning and 90 regular-season games for the Kraken. ... Thursday’s game was the Kraken’s Hockey Fights Cancer Night. ... The Rangers’ Adam Fox has a seven-game point streak. He had an assist on Thursday. ... This was the Kraken’s first win over New York. The Rangers went 2-0-0 against Seattle last season.

UP NEXT

Rangers: at San Jose on Saturday

Kraken: vs. Los Angeles on Saturday

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports