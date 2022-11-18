Finnish PM warns Europe overreliant on Taiwan's chips

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin expressed concerns about Europe’s overreliance on imported technology, including Taiwan’s advanced computer chips, at the Slush startup event in Helsinki on Thursday (Nov. 17).

"When we're looking at chips or semiconductors, we are too dependent, we are too dependent on Taiwan, we are too dependent on specific sources," Politico quoted Marin as saying. She warned that if Europe does not develop its own tech capability, it will face supply chain issues “in times of crisis,” like at the beginning of the pandemic or the Russia-Ukraine war, per Politico.

“I want to highlight the know-how, the knowledge, the technological capabilities that we should have and make sure that we are not making the same mistakes with technology that we have made with energy, that we have made with medical supplies," the prime minister added.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company claims approximately 55% of the global market for contract chip fabrication, while Taiwan produces nearly all the most advanced processors, according to a TIME report.