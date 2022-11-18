Montana secures 78-59 win against St. Thomas

MISSOULA, Mont (AP) — Josh Bannan scored 23 points as Montana beat St. Thomas 78-59 on Thursday.

Bannan added 17 rebounds and six assists for the Grizzlies (1-2). Aanen Moody scored 15 points, going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 7 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Brandon Whitney recorded 12 points and was 3 of 11 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 5 for 7 from the line.

Andrew Rohde led the way for the Tommies (2-2) with 11 points and eight rebounds. Kendall Blue added 10 points for St. Thomas. In addition, Ahjany Lee finished with eight points.

