Robertson puts up 15 in Portland's 64-51 win over Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Tyler Robertson scored 15 points as Portland beat Air Force 64-51 on Thursday.

Robertson shot 5 for 16 (2 for 7 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line for the Pilots (4-1). Moses Wood scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Kristian Sjolund recorded nine points and was 4 of 9 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

The Falcons (1-3) were led in scoring by Ethan Taylor, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Jeffrey Mills added 12 points for Air Force. Jake Heidbreder also had eight points and six rebounds.

Portland carried a slim three-point lead into halftime, as Robertson led the way with eight points. Portland outscored Air Force by 10 points over the final half, while Wood led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.