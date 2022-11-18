Medical Protective Clothing Market Size 2022 Share, Global Demand, Segmentation, Key Insights and Growth Outlook by 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Medical Protective Clothing Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Global Medical Protective Clothing Market is valued at approximately USD 431.05 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.40% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Doctors and patients are both protected from hazardous infections by medical protective garments. These garments also help to stop the transmission of infectious diseases, which is why they have been frequently utilised to safeguard healthcare personnel, such as physicians, nurses, and other hospital staff, during the COVID-19 epidemic. The major driving factors for the market are the rising number of plastic surgeries, growing prevalence of chronic diseases and rising primary care. Along with this, technological advancement in the market is creating a lucrative growth opportunity for the market over the forecast period. However, hazard effects associated with medical protective clothing are restraining the market growth over the forecast period.

Primary care services are the initial point of contact in the healthcare system, according to the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP). In addition to patient education, counselling, health maintenance, and disease prevention, it also involves the treatment and diagnosis of both acute and chronic illnesses. It is predicted that more patients would attend primary care facilities for consultations, which will accelerate segment expansion. In addition to this In Seoul, 20% of women underwent cosmetic surgery in 2018, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. However, during the projected period of 2022-2029, the market’s expansion is restrained by the high cost of medical protective clothing.

The key regions considered for the Global Medical Protective Clothing Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the need for medical protective garments in the nation is predicted to expand as the frequency of same-day procedures rises. The Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as an increase in the number of plastic operations is anticipated to drive up demand for surgical gowns and other medical protective garments.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2020, KG Denim has launched Trigger HealtHive medical protective clothing which is expanding the company’s product portfolio.

In 2020, Dupont has started a program named #TyvekTogether in which the company manufactured more than 100 PPE garments.

Key Companies Covered in the Medical Protective Clothing Market Research are 3M, Ansell, Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc., Delta Plus Group, Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., Cardinal Health, Halyard Health, Lakeland Industries, Inc., Derekduck Industries Corp., Plasti Surge Industries Pvt. Ltd. and other key market players.

Global Medical Protective Clothing Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Report Coverage Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered Product, End-use, Region

Regional Scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Rest of the World

Customization Scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analyst’s working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define the market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values for the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within the countries involved in the study.

The report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Coveralls

Gowns

Others

By End-use:

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

