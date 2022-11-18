How to create my own TikTok filter in 4 steps?

What is a TikTok Filter?

A TikTok filter is an effect that integrates 2D or 3D elements on your screen when you use the camera of your phone. This allows you to make fun or dynamic videos on your account and increase the number of followers.

There are a lot of different filters like face animation effects, AR game filters, random wheel filters, and beauty filters.

You can make all these types of filters but some of them are a little bit hard to create. The platform Lookaar can help you with this! Lookaar generates your own custom TikTok filter in less than 48h. You can add text or images to your effect, and you will receive your file in your email box. Lookaar is a subsidiary of Filter Maker which creates Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat filters for brands .

If you are motivated, you will find in this article the 4 steps to create your filter.

How can you create your TikTok filter?

Create your elements for your effect

When you want to create your filter, it is important to have good assets in 2D or 3D that you want to add to your effect. In fact, 2D assets include text and images (.png and .jpg) and 3D assets are simply 3D objects.

You can’t create your elements directly on the software of creation of TikTok effect and it requires you to do them on other applications like Canva, Adobe Photoshop, or Illustrator. Beware, the field of your filter can’t weigh more than 4Mo, so you must manage your assets and their sizes.

Download Effect House and open it

When you finished the creation of your assets, you must download Effect House which is the software to create your TikTok Filter. The application is free, and you must download it on your computer.

After that, open Effect House and create a new project. You have the choice to start from the beginning or to open a template to simplify the process.

Create your TikTok Filter

When your project is open, import your assets on the project and place them where you want. You can also animate all the elements on Effect House to make a dynamic TikTok filter with an apparition of content or moving objects.

Publish your filter

When you are happy with your creation, the last step is to publish your effect on TikTok. For that, you need to create a thumbnail, and a demo video and give it a name. To publish your effect, click on “Submit” and follow the instruction.

To help you, this is the glossary:

Thumbnail: You’ll need a thumbnail that visually represents your effect on the public. Feel free to design your own thumbnail or simply use a still frame from your effect demo that best embodies your work. You can create your own thumbnail or use templates.

Demo video: When you submit an effect, you’ll need to provide a demo video. The demo video should accurately demonstrate the effect’s features. Demo videos are only intended for the internal team to review your effect and will not be displayed publicly, so focus on demonstrating the effect’s features.