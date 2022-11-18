Saliva Collection and Diagnosis Market 2022 Size and Share Analysis, Upcoming Demand, Future Demand and Forecast Report by 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Saliva Collection and Diagnosis Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Saliva Collection and Diagnosis Market is valued at approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Saliva Collection and Diagnosis is an alternative to serum-based testing. It has major applications owing to the factors such as ease of collection, its non-invasive nature offers minimal risk of cross-contamination. It has major advantages across various diseases such as autoimmune diseases, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, HIV, cancer, caries, and periodontal diseases. The Saliva Collection and Diagnosis market is expanding because of factors such as the increasing incidence of infectious diseases and the growing application of non-invasive saliva testing over blood testing. Its prevalence has progressively increased during the last few decades.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2021, around 60% of the population is suffering from infectious diseases globally. It is noted that around 17 million people are dying from infectious diseases per year. The global burden of infectious diseases is rising rapidly in the forthcoming years which surges the market demand. Also, according to the World Health Organization in 2021, around 537 million adults were suffering from diabetes globally . The geriatric, and obese populations are predisposed to chronic diseases. According to the World Bank Group, about 727 million in 2020 were above 60 ages and it is predicted to treble over the next three decades, reaching 1.5 billion in 2050. Whereas, rising government awareness and spending towards infectious diseases and increasing initiatives and innovations by market players create lucrative opportunities for the market in the forecast period. However, the higher cost of collection devices hampers the market growth in the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Saliva Collection and Diagnosis Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising preference for saliva tests and penetration of market players, etc across the region. Whereas, North America is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising government awareness and spending on controlling infectious diseases in the forecast period.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2022, LordsMed and Singapore-based diagnostics kit manufacturer introduced Sensing Self to bring one of the world’s first COVID-19 saliva-based rapid antigen test kits to India.

In January 2022, Eurobio Scientific and Orasure announced the commercialization of OraQuick, a saliva self-test. This exclusive contract includes the French market and its overseas territories.

Global Saliva Collection and Diagnosis Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Key Companies Covered in the Saliva Collection and Diagnosis Market Research are Neogen Corporation. (US), ThermoFisher Scientific, Autogen Inc, SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG (Germany), Quest Diagnostics (US), OraSure Technologies (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), Oasis Diagnostics, Porex, Salimetrics and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Site of Collection:

Parotid Gland Collection

Submandibular Collection

Minor Salivary Glands Collection

By Application:

Diagnostic Laboratories

Forensic

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

