Freight Trucking Market Strategic Growth Technological Advancement Forecast 2022 to 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Freight Trucking Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Freight Trucking Market is valued at approximately USD 2732 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.1% over the forecast period 2022-2029.

Freight Trucking refers to application of heavy-duty trucks for the transportation of shipments such as goods, commodities etc. from one location to another. Freight trucks are modified for efficient transportation of bulk shipments. These trucks are also equipped with an integrated refrigeration system to facilitate transportation of temperature-sensitive cargo. The rising expansion of E-commerce sector worldwide and increasing utilization of telematics in automobiles as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are key factors accelerating the market growth.

According to Statista – In 2021, global retail e-commerce sales estimated at USD 4900 billion, and the market is projected to grow by around 50 percent to reach USD 7400 billion by 2025. Moreover, as per India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) – as of 2022, Indian e-commerce market is valued at USD 74.8 billion. Furthermore, as per projections, India’s e-commerce market would grow to USD 111 billion by 2024 and further to USD 200 billion by 2026. Also, rising urbanization in developing regions coupled with growing expansion of logistics & transportation sector would create lucrative growth prospectus for the market over the forecast period. However, high cost associated with Freight Trucking stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2022-2029.

The key regions considered for the Global Freight Trucking Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region in terms of market share owing to presence of leading market players and availability of robust highway infrastructure in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rising industrialization in the emerging countries of Asia Pacific as well as growing urbanization in the region.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Maersk announced a partnership with BlackBuck, an India based online freight booking and trucking services company to jointly launch an online platform for containerized trucking logistics in India.

In July 2021, Penang-based logistics provider City Zone Express (CZE) rolled out a road freight service between Malaysia and Europe. CZE announced deploying a fleet of 150 trucks as a land-based alternative to connect Malaysia with Europe via Chongqing, China.

Global Freight Trucking Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2019-2020-2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2021

Forecast period: 2022-2029

Key Companies Covered in the Freight Trucking Market Research are A. P. Moller – Maersk, Deutsche Post AG, Nippon Express Co., Ltd., Estes Express Lines, Saia, Inc., FedEx Corporation, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., Landstar System, Inc., Schneider National, Inc.,, United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and other key market players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Truck Type:

Dry van & box truck

Refrigerated truck

Tanker truck

Flatbed truck

Others

By Cargo Type:

Dry bulk goods

Liquids

Temperature controlled goods

Others

By End-User:

Retail and E-Commerce

Industrial and Manufacturing

Healthcare

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

