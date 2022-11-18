Silicon Photomultiplier Market Demands, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2030

The global silicon photomultiplier market size was US$ 120.33 million in 2021. The global silicon photomultiplier market size is forecast to reach US$ 238.5 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The silicon photomultiplier (SiPM) is a photodetector, which includes issues of timing, sensing, and analyzing low-light signals. It is usually a better alternative to the photomultiplier tube. Since they combine the low-light capability of a photomultiplier tube with the benefits of a solid-state sensor. Other features of this sensor include insensitivity to magnetic fields, low voltage operation, mechanical strength, and exceptional uniformity of response, which make it suitable for a range of applications, including hazard and threat detection, medical imaging, and LiDAR. Furthermore, silicon photomultiplier photodetection efficiency ranges from 20 to 50%. It depends on wavelength & device, similar to a silicon PMT (photomultiplier tube).

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Among the factors driving the global silicon photomultiplier market growth are the surge in application in the automotive industry and the increase in demand for detection and imaging applications.

The silicon photomultiplier market is growing due to the growing demand for product detection and high imaging products.

The incompatibility of silicon photomultiplier technology may slow down the overall market growth.

A growing number of applications in the healthcare sector will create lucrative opportunities for the silicon photomultiplier industry.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 has significantly affected the electronic and semiconductor industries. A growing number of COVID-19 cases forced businesses and manufacturing units to close in various countries. In addition, the partial or complete lockdown has disrupted the global supply chain, posing challenges for manufacturers to reach their customers. This has adversely affected production. Therefore, these factors have negatively impacted global market growth.

Regional Insights

North America held dominant dominance and the highest market share in 2021. Among the major markets for silicon photomultipliers in North America are healthcare, automotive, consumer electronics and telecommunications, aerospace, oil and gas, and others.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Growing economies in the region, including China, Japan, and India, are contributing to the expansion of the market. In addition to expected growth in China’s nuclear industry, a growing number of nuclear power plants in India, the Japanese government’s decision to reconsider its nuclear policy, and a growing number of medical imaging equipment deployments in India, the Asia Pacific market is forecast to grow.

Scope of the Report

The global silicon photomultiplier market segmentation focuses on Offering, Type, Application, End-Use, and Region.

Segmentation based on Offering

Near Ultraviolet Silicon Photomultiplier

Red, Green Blue Silicon Photomultiplier

Segmentation based on Type

Analog

Digital

Segmentation based on Application

LiDAR And 3D Ranging

BioPhotonics and Medical Imaging

High Energy Physics

Radiation Detection & Monitoring

Flow Cytometry

Segmentation based on End-Use

Healthcare

Automotive

Consumer Electronics and Telecommunications

Aerospace

Oil & Gas

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

