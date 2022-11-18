Acaricides Market Size Analysis By Emerging Growth Factors And Revenue Forecast To 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Acaricides Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030).

Global Acaricides Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030.

Acaricides is a chemical used to kill the ticks and mites. Thereby preventing the crops from outside forces. The Acaricides market is expanding because of factors such as rising demand for various natural crop protection products and rising use of botanical insecticides. According to FAO, in Germany, the agricultural use of botanical insecticides increased from 15 ton, in the year 2018 to 25 ton, in the year 2019. Further, in Malaysia, the agricultural use of botanical and biological insecticide in 2019 was 101 metric ton. However, strict regulations over the use of acaricides and high cost of acaricides may halt market growth.

The key regions considered for the Global Acaricides Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to expansion of agriculture and animal husbandry sectors. According to India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian agriculture sector is expected to go to USD 24 Billion, by the year end 2025 from USD 17 Billion, in the year 2022. Europe is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to growing use of crop protection chemicals for mite-borne diseases.

Major market players included in this report are:

Oro Agri

BASF SE

Bayer Corp Science Limited

Arysta Life Science Limited

FMC Corporation

DuPont

Syngenta International AG

UPL Limited

Corteva Agriscience

Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2020, BASF revealed acaricide Nealta. The product has an active ingredient-cyflumetofen, it is obtained from a unique group of insecticides (G-25 Group). The product kills mites at all stages of its life cycle: eggs, immature stages, and adult stages while being compatible with beneficial mites and other insects such as bees. It is developed for use in apples, ornamentals, and protected strawberry crops. Thus, with this launch the company will enhance its product portfolio base in the forecast period.

In 2020, Oro Agri launched Oroganic, at HortiContact in Gorinchem, Netherlands. The product is gained from 6% orange oil, with insecticidal, acaricidal, and fungicidal properties. It combats diseases and pests such as powdery mildew, mildew, or thrips efficiently and sustainably. Further, the product is permitted for use on different types of crops, including vegetables, top fruits, and vines.

In January 2019, UPL Spain launched Polithiol and Vondozeb for fruit trees. Polithiol is an effective acaricide and insecticide with anti-cryptogamic benefits, and Vondozeb is an effective fungicide. Additionally, polithiol is an insecticide that has highly refined paraffinic mineral oil. It is effective against scale insects and mite eggs and has an ovicidal and anti-hatching activity.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Organophosphates

Carbamates

Organochlorines

Pyrethroids

Other Types

By Application:

Spray

Dipping

Hand Dressing

Other Applications

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

The report encompasses: Micro and macro analysis, Competitive landscape, Regional dynamics, Operational landscape, Legal Set-up, and Regulatory frameworks, Market Sizing and Structuring, Profitability and Cost analysis, Demographic profiling and Addressable market, Existing marketing strategies in the market, Segmentation analysis of Market, Best practice, GAP analysis, Leading market players, Benchmarking, Future market trends and opportunities.

Thoroughly Described Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Include Identification and Investigation on: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter's Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios.

This study documents the affect of COVID 19 Outbreak: the accuracy of the data can be specified by the effective SWOT analysis incorporated in the study.

