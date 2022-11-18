Plant Growth Regulators Market Detailed Analysis Of Current Scenario With Growth Forecasts To 2030

The recent analysis by Quadintel on the global Plant Growth Regulators Market Report 2022 revolves around various aspects of the market, including characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends, strategies, etc. It also includes COVID-19 Outbreak Impact, accompanied by traces of the historic events. The study highlights the list of projected opportunities, sales and revenue on the basis of region and segments. Apart from that, it also documents other topics such as manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, etc. For better demonstration, it throws light on the precisely obtained data with the thoroughly crafted graphs, tables, Bar & Pie Charts, etc.

Market Analysis

The report provides a thorough study of this market, taking into account current events, trending projections, anticipated business openings, and data-based forecasts (2022-2030). This research offers a more comprehensive perspective of the market dynamics by concentrating on product and geographical interpretations. In addition to looking at the significance of this field, the study supports the market expectations.

Global Plant Growth Regulators Market is valued approximately USD $$ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2022-2030..

The Plant Growth Regulators market is expanding because of factors such as increasing demand for sustainable agricultural practices and increasing demand for fruits, vegetables, and other organic crops. According to Statista, the global production volume of vegetables, increases from 1.09 million metric tons, in the year 2018 to 1.14 million metric tons, in the year 2020. However, unavailability of growers in large-scale plantations may halt market growth.

The key regions considered for the Global Plant Growth Regulators Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe dominated the space in terms of revenue, owing to rising organic farming over the country. According to Europa.eu, the total organic area in the European region went to 14.7 million hectares (ha) in 2020, from 13.8 million hectares in 2019 and 9.5 million hectares in 2012. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to rising production of vegetables and other crops in the forecast period.

Major market players included in this report are:

Fine Americas Inc

BASF SE

Bayer Crop Science

Syngenta

UPL Ltd

Corteva Agriscience

Nufarm Ltd

Sumitomo Chemical

Redox Industries Ltd

Xinyi (H.K.) Industrial Co. Ltd

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2021, Sumitomo Chemical received the US regulatory approval registration. The approval was intended for the plant growth regulator (PGR) Accede TM (active ingredient 1-aminocyclopropane-1-carboxylic acid (ACC)). Approval like this will motivate the company to perform and fulfill the consumer’s need and wants at its full potential.

In April 2020, BASF launched plant growth regulator: Attraxor. The product is used for turf and various other types of grasses in the United Kingdom. Further, the product contains Prohexadione(10%w/w) as the major and primary ingredient.

In 2020, Syngenta Canada registered Moddus: a new plant growth regulator. This registration helps mitigate lodging risk in oats, wheat, barley. Further, Moddus contains trinexapac-ethyl, an active ingredient with years of proven use to manage lodging in cereal crops globally.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Cytokinins

Auxins

Gibberellins

By Application:

Crop-based

Non-crop-based

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

