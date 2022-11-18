Cider Market Size with Global Industry Analysis, Revenue, Future Growth, Business Prospects and Forecast 2022 to 2030

The global cider market size was US$ 15284.2 million in 2021. The global cider market size is forecast to reach US$ 26,111.2 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC731

Cider is a beverage made from fragmented apple juice. It has a low alcohol content. The addition of sugar or fruits to the existing juice increases the ethanol content of the final product. Its appearance changes depending on the filtration process, and its fundamental classification ranges from dry to sweet. Among the various beverages and foods containing it are apple cider vinegar and honey.

Factors Affecting Market Growth

The rise of concerns about health in the global population and the risks associated with excessive alcohol consumption has fueled a demand for new alcoholic drink classes such as low- or no-alcohol beverages. As a result, the global market continues to expand.

The rising demand for gluten-free drinks and the growing preference for low-alcoholic beverages drive the global cider market.

Cider has a natural and fruit base, contributing to the global market growth.

The high sugar content of cider may slow down the global cider market growth.

Cider’s growing popularity in emerging markets such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA is forecast to generate lucrative opportunities for the global cider market growth during the forecast period.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic moderately affected the global cider market. Several countries’ trade and lockdown restrictions disrupted the supply chain, negatively impacting the market. Conversely, the penetration of online sales channels positively impacted the market. As a result of the e-commerce channel, people could purchase products, leading to large opportunities for market growth.

Regional Insights

In terms of region, Europe dominated the cider market during the forecast period with the largest market share. There are many varieties of cider, and they are one of the most common alcoholic drinks in Europe, especially in the UK. There is a preference for different ciders according to different geographic locations. However, many European countries have colder climates, which makes the consumption of alcoholic beverages more common. Due to the changes in the market structure, there has been an increase in the number of microbreweries, which has satisfied the market demand for craft ciders over their mass-produced counterparts.

Get a Sample PDF copy of the report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC731

Leading Companies

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global cider market are:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Aston Manor Cider

Brannland Cider

C&C Group plc

Carlsberg A/S

Distell Group Limited

Halewood International Holdings PLC

Heineken Holding NV

The Molson Coors Beverage Company

The Boston Beer Company

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global cider market segmentation focuses on Type, Distribution Channel, Packaging, and Region.

Segmentation based on Type

Apple Flavored

Fruit Flavored

Perry

Segmentation based on Distribution Channel

On-trade

Off-trade

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

Segmentation based on Packaging

Draught

Cans

Glass Bottles

Plastic Bottles

Others

Request Full Report :-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC731

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What is the goal of the report?

-The market report presents the estimated size of the market at the end of the forecast -period.

-The report also examines historical and current market sizes.

-During the forecast period, the report analyzes the growth rate, market size, and market valuation.

-The report presents current trends in the industry and the future potential of the North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa markets.

-The report offers a comprehensive view of the market based on geographic scope, market segmentation, and key player financial performance.

Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.–https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=BWCC731

About Report Ocean:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believes in providing quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is a ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports.

Get in Touch with Us:

Report Ocean:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611 – UNITED STATES Tel: +1 888 212 3539 (US – TOLL FREE)

Website:https://www.reportocean.com/

——–Few more Reports———

Cold Chain Logistics Service Market

Fee-based SaaS Online Video Platform Market

Payroll and HR Software Market

Professional SMS and CPaaS Market

Enterprise SMS Market