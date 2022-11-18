Salicylic Acid Market Size and Share Estimation, Product Outlook 2022-2030

The global salicylic acid market size was US$ 464.5 million in 2021. The global salicylic acid market size is forecast to reach US$ 898.1 million by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Salicylic acid, also known chemically as ortho hydroxybenzoic acid, has the formula C7H6O3 and is a type of phenol. The substance is white, crystalline, odorless, and slightly water-soluble. It can be extracted naturally from willow trees and salix or manufactured synthetically from sodium phenolate and carbon dioxide. Among its many properties are anti-inflammatory, fungicidal, antibacterial, comedolytic, keratolytic, among others. Aside from its application as a food preservative and as a component of aspirin, salicylic acid plays a role in producing medicines, especially in treating arthritis and gout.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Salicylic acid is forecast to grow substantially due to factors such as the increasing use of the agent in the food & beverage industry as food preservatives, the production of aspirin drugs, and the expansion in the field of personal care products.

Salicylic acid contained in cosmetics helps treat various skin conditions. In response, an increase in demand for medicated moisturizing products, body lotions, suntan & sunscreen creams, and other skincare products drives the overall salicylic acid market growth.

The presence of alternatives may slow down the global market.

Asia-Pacific and Africa’s growing pharmaceutical industries are likely to offer lucrative opportunities for industrial players in the global salicylic acid market.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has had a dual effect on salicylic acid market trends as it developed. The demand for salicylic acid initially declined significantly in the first half of 2020 as a majority of consumers focused on stocking up on essential household items, resulting in lower sales of cosmetics and personal care products. In addition, government restrictions designed to contain the spread of the COVID-19 resulted in a number of supply chain and logistics disruptions that caused raw materials shortages and production delays.

Despite lockdowns and social restrictions, personal care products with natural and organic ingredients gained rapid adoption as the pandemic progressed. Also, the demand for pharmaceuticals during the pandemic has provided salicylic acid suppliers with a steady stream of opportunities.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region holds a dominant position in 2021 and is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. A surge in demand for salicylic acid has led to the production of shampoos and lotions, creams, moisturizers, and oral care products. The major contributors to the growth of this region are China, Japan, and India. Increasing production of salicylic acid derivative products in the pharmaceutical sector and large-scale use of salicylic acid for dermatological conditions are driving the salicylic acid market in the region.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global salicylic acid market are:

Alfa Aesar

Avonchem limited

J.M. Loveridge Limited

Novacyl SAS

Midas Pharma GmbH Shampoo Hair Conditioner

Wego Chemical Group

Solvay Merck KGaA

Reagents

Other Prominent Players

Scope of the Report

The global salicylic acid market segmentation focuses on Application and Region.

Segmentation based on Application

Pharmaceutical

Wart Remover

Disinfectant

Antifungal

Dentifrices

Anti-Irritant

Antiseptic

Skin Care

Moisturizer

Sunscreen

Acne solution

Hair Care

Food Preservatives & Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

